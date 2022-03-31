GSP Airport Recognized For Best Hygiene Measures In North America By Customers In 2021

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) has earned the 2021 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Hygiene Measures by Region for North America.

Airports Council International (ACI), the world’s most prominent industry association for airports, revealed the recipients of 2021 Airport Service Quality awards today, highlighting the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.

The Airport Service Quality program is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. The ASQ Departures program measures passenger satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators.

“After a second year of the pandemic, this year’s ASQ Award winners are especially reflective of customer experience leadership during the most challenging time in our sector’s history,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travelers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, non-aeronautical revenue, and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.”

Throughout the pandemic, GSP’s Prepare for Takeoff initiative proactively implemented numerous safety measures to protect the traveling public, employees, and business partners. GSP encouraged social distancing, provided additional hand sanitizing stations, installed Plexiglass shields in high-traffic areas, increased cleaning and sanitization protocols in the terminal, encouraged the use of touchless technologies, and required face masks at the airport. GSP was the first airport in South Carolina to earn ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation in September 2021.

GSP was also awarded the ASQ Voice of the Customer Recognition for relentless efforts in gathering passenger feedback to better understand customer needs during 2021.

GSP continued to survey its passengers to determine their needs, perceptions, and desires. The airport used this research to prioritize safety measures, the re-opening of food, beverage, and retail outlets in the terminal building and the addition of new nonstop flights.

Learn more at gspairport.com.

Prepared by GSP Airport.