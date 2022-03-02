GSP Airport to Host TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Events in March

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) invites the community and travelers to enroll in the popular TSA Pre✓® expedited screening program. IndentoGO will set-up a TSA Pre✓® mobile enrollment site at GSP on Monday, March 7, 2022 through Friday, March 17, 2022.

The mobile enrollment site will be offered from IdentoGo’s colorful van that will be parked in front of the airport terminal building near Parking Garage A. Extra precautions including social distancing, cleaning between appointments, and hand sanitizer, will be in place to promote the health and safety of all attendees.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience. For TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts, saving travelers time at the security checkpoint. TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200-plus U.S. airports.

“The TSA Pre✓® enrollment event at GSP offers an accessible opportunity to enroll in the program, renew membership, and make air travel easier and more convenient for our Upstate South Carolina travelers,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO.

Applicants are encouraged to pre-enroll at www.identogo.com/rv by selecting the Greer, SC event.

Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 AM to 12 PM and 1 PM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, March 7-17, 2022.

To complete the application process, enrollees need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status or a valid U.S. passport. The process is completed onsite by providing fingerprints for a background check.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or a certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within a few days that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the number in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations.