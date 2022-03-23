GSP Airport to Resume Valet Parking Services on April 4th

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will re-open valet parking on Monday, April 4, 2022. Valet services will be available on a daily basis from 4:15 AM until one hour after day’s last arrival.

Valet service, which was originally launched in May 2017, was temporarily suspended at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to bring back this popular amenity for our travelers,” said GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards. “We pride ourselves in offering a one-of-kind airport experience, and that begins with our efficient and convenient parking options.”

Valet parking will be available for $21 per day.

In addition to valet parking, GSP offers a range of close, covered parking options in Parking Garages A and B for $16 per day. Economy parking is available a rate of $8 per day and offers a free shuttle to the terminal building.

Passengers may pre-book parking in the Valet, Garages A and B, or Economy lots at gspairport.com/parking. By pre-booking their parking, customers guarantee that they have a spot in their lot of choice, earn rewards points towards free parking, and enjoy the convenience of a touchless parking experience.

Prepared by GSP Airport.