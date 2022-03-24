Hub City Press Announces Cover for the Green Book of South Carolina

South Carolina is a state of incredible African American history: from the lunch counter in Rock Hill where the Friendship Nine began their “Jail, No Bail” protests, to the site where the freedom song “We Shall Overcome” was first sung; our nation’s very first school for the formerly enslaved, to a monument to the Middle Passage championed by Toni Morrison.

Visitors and residents alike will find the Palmetto State rich in remarkable places that played a part in some of our nation’s most significant moments.

The Green Book of South Carolina, compiled by the WeGOJA Foundation (on behalf of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission), is a first-of-its-kind travel guide to the most tourist-friendly destinations offering visitors avenues to discover intriguing African American history as they travel the state.

Organized by region and illustrated with more than 80 color photographs by Joshua Parks, this guidebook presents a curated selection of over 180 museums, monuments, historic markers, schools, churches, and other public lands. The book features a foreword by Dr. Darlene Clark Hine, Distinguished Professor Emerita at Michigan State University where she served as the John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor of History.

The Green Book of South Carolina is a collaborative release by Hub City Press, the WeGOJA Foundation and the International African American Museum. Sponsored by the City of Spartanburg, SC and Denny’s Corporation.

“We are proud to be a part of this project, and to offer a great resource for people who travel through South Carolina,” said Dr. Larry Watson, a professor of history at South Carolina State University and Chairman of the WeGOJA Foundation. “African American history is exceptional, and its discovery can add depth to a road trip to any place in the state.”

“We are delighted that Hub City Press approached us for a partnership,” added Dr. Abel Bartley, a professor of history at Clemson University and Chairman of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission. “We have been identifying historic sites and structures for more than 28 years and documenting them in the form of markers, listings on the National Register of Historic Places and other formats. Collectively, these sites add more layers to South Carolina’s history and tell a compelling story.”

Available this July, pre-order your copy today at https://www.hubcity.org.

Prepared by Hub City Press.