iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival Returns on April 2nd

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 6th annual iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival, fueled by Fluor, returns to downtown Greenville on Saturday, April 2, from 11 am to 5 pm.

The free festival will feature interactive exhibits and shows emphasizing Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and offer pre-K through 12th grade students the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning experiences facilitated by local corporations, schools and nonprofit organizations.

“The festival will act as a capstone to the 2022 STEM Education Month initiative by providing a platform for local organizations to connect directly with students,” said Dallas Thomas, Program Coordinator for iMAGINE Upstate. “Our amazing sponsors and exhibitors make STEAM accessible and fun. They help students answer the question, ‘when I grow up, I want to be…’ And it can be anything – an automotive engineer, an art therapist, a zoologist, a food scientist – you name it.”

Fluor, the presenting sponsor, provides professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies, Fluor has a large footprint in the Upstate.

“Fluor has been a key driver in the iMAGINE Upstate festival since its inception,” said Lynn Mann, senior manager of Community and Public Affairs, Fluor. “We’re committed to empowering the next generation to choose STEM careers that will help us build a better future. As iMAGINE Upstate returns to downtown Greenville, we look forward to welcoming students and their families to a great day of hands-on STEM activities.”

“This event would not be possible without the support of our partners, who make this festival a premier community engagement experience for all ages,” said Carmelina Livingston, Lead STEM Education Specialist of iMAGINE Upstate. “Not only do they provide financial support, so we are able to offer this event FREE to families, but they offer exciting interactive exhibits that showcase world-class STEAM careers found in South Carolina.”

“iMAGINE Upstate has created a unique outdoor festival that engages the community in STEM education through hands-on learning and interactive performances and demonstrations,” said Angie Prosser, City of Greenville Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “The City’s Tourism Division is thrilled to continue their partnership with iMAGINE Upstate to help build on the success of the program and festival.”

iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival, fueled by Fluor, is a program of South Carolina’s Coalition for Mathematics & Science (SCCMS) at Clemson University. Its mission is to create meaningful experiences that promote a culture of lifelong learning and professional growth with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), innovation and entrepreneurial activity in South Carolina. The iMAGINE Upstate STEAM Festival is an annual street festival coordinated in partnership with the City of Greenville. iMAGINE strives to be a leader in student preparedness by facilitating collaboration among industry partners, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and the community.

For more information visit imaginesteamsc.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Prepared by the City of Greenville.