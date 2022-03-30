Joe Davis Bobblehead Giveaway Set for Sunday, April 10th

After a torrid start to the 2021 season with the Salem Red Sox, Joe Davis was promoted to the Greenville Drive in July and quickly emerged as a fan favorite! From there, the “Legend of Big Joe Davis” was born!

The former University of Houston Cougar finished last season with a .297 average, 19 homers, and 82 RBI in 95 games. But the Legend of “Big Joe” extends beyond the baseball field.

An avid outdoorsman, an RV was his home during the 2021 season, and he also makes his own homemade sausage. During this past offseason, Joe and his wife, McKenna, spent their honeymoon navigating Yellowstone National Park.

On April 10th – the Drive’s third game of the 2022 season – the first 1,000 fans will receive a “Big Joe” Davis bobblehead – with Joe sitting outside his RV camper, roasting one of his homemade sausages over a campfire.

This is one game and one giveaway you definitely won’t want to miss!

Visit the official Greenville Drive ticketing website to get your tickets.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.