Lollis Metals Expanding Operations in Upstate; $2.8 Million Investment and 10 New Jobs Expected

Lollis Metals Fabrication (Lollis Metals), a metal fabrication and machine shop, has announced plans to expand operations in Anderson County. The company’s $2.8 million investment will create 10 new jobs.

Family-owned and operated since 1979, Lollis Metals specializes in a wide variety of custom metal components including laser cutting, custom fabrication, robotic welding, forming and more. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) throughout the mid-Southeast.

“Lollis Metals is excited to announce an expansion to its Anderson, S.C. location,” said Lollis Metals Fabrication Inc. President Rick Lollis. “Our new state-of-the-art robotic tube laser will be one of the first of its kind in the area. Lollis Metals has provided its customers with excellent products and services in the metal working industry since 1979 and, with this expansion, looks forward to continuing that trend for decades to come.”

Located at 3933 Keys Street in Anderson, Lollis Metals’ expansion includes the addition of 10,000 square feet to the facility to house a new robotic tube laser.

The expansion is expected to be completed by December 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Lollis Metals team should visit the company’s contact page.