Morgan Square Hospitality Group Forms, Leases Former Growler Haus Spartanburg Space

A newly formed hospitality group, Morgan Square Hospitality, is under contract to lease 113 N Church St., the former home of Growler Haus Spartanburg.

Morgan Square Hospitality was formed by Kevin Moore and Brian Greene, owners and operators of Delaney’s Irish Pub. The duo plans to increase their investment in Spartanburg’s food and beverage scene.

“Since gaining full ownership of Delaney’s in 2017, we’ve experienced Spartanburg’s growth firsthand,” said Greene. “We believe in Downtown Spartanburg and want to provide its community members with a variety of places to eat, drink and socialize.”

Morgan Square Hospitality does not yet have a concept for the space, but aims to foster the same sense of community offered by Growler Haus. A small kitchen will be added to increase profitability.

“The kind of activity we’re seeing in Downtown Spartanburg is something a lot of people have been working to cultivate for a long time now,” said John Bauknight, owner of 113 N Church St. “This space went under contract before we had a chance to list it. The downtown market has really picked up steam. There is a lot of potential on the horizon.”

Hospitality tax revenues throughout Downtown Spartanburg have been consistently higher since the pedestrianization of Main Street-Morgan Square, with January 2022 revenues coming in at an unprecedented $500,000 – higher than every month of 2021 besides the peak season of April through June.

“Downtown Spartanburg is in high-demand,” said Katherine O’Neill, chief economic development officer at OneSpartanburg, Inc. “We’re experiencing growth in residential development, corporate offices, restaurants and retail spaces in walking distance of Main Street-Morgan Square. Downtown Spartanburg has grown into a dynamic atmosphere where people want to do business.”

Prepared by OneSpartanburg, Inc.