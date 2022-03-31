New Vanpool Service SWFT Begins Operation in Spartanburg

As the City of Spartanburg and its partners look for new, innovative ways to ensure the workforce is prepared to take advantage of the diverse and growing array of job opportunities available countywide, it is announcing a new vanpool service – SWFT, the SPARTA Workforce Transit.

Created in partnership with Enterprise, OneSpartanburg, Inc., the United Way of the Piedmont and SC Works of the Upstate, this new service will provide a sustainable shared vanpool option to connect those with transportation needs to economic opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach.

The service is operational and has provided transportation for employees of Grace Management Group, the first employer to utilize the service, this week. Funded by City public transit dollars with subsidies from partnering organizations, each employer SWFT program is customized to the specific needs of its five or more vanpoolers. The remaining cost is split among participants, with each vanpool rider paying a set fee per month.

Participants in the SWFT program choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise’s selection of makes and models that includes crossovers, SUVs, minivans and large passenger vans. Vanpoolers may choose to upgrade their vehicles with optional high-end features such as satellite radio, in-vehicle Wi-Fi service and power ports for individual seats.

“As Spartanburg’s economy continues its impressive, sustained growth, it’s more important than ever to ensure that we remove transportation concerns as a barrier for folks in our city who can benefit greatly from the employment opportunities available in the broader Spartanburg community,” said Chris Story, Spartanburg City Manager. “The SWFT program is an important tool in addressing those concerns.”

While Grace Management’s employees are the first to take advantage of this new commuting option, organizations partnering on the program hope to encourage more of Spartanburg County’s major employers to add SWFT vanpool service as an option for their employees in the coming months.

Image: A van from a similar program offered by Pace in Chicago.