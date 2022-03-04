Pine Gate Renewables to Bring 101 MW Solar Energy Project to Batesburg-Leesville

Pine Gate Renewables announced the financing of Beulah Solar, its 20th project in South Carolina, which will bring 101MWdc/74.98MWac of renewable energy to Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina.

Located in Saluda and Lexington Counties, Beulah Solar will provide enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes in the area each year, through a 10-year power purchase agreement with Dominion Energy South Carolina. The project is expected to begin delivering power to the grid next month.

“Local leaders in South Carolina have been great partners in developing solar energy projects across the state for their communities. It’s clear they see the role of clean power in keeping power bills low and keeping the state’s power grid up and running,” said Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables. “In addition to the environmental benefits, Beulah will provide construction jobs to dozens of workers, infuse money into local businesses and subcontracting companies, and inject tax dollars for Saluda and Lexington Counties.”

“We are excited to welcome Pine Gate Renewables to Lexington County,” said Lexington County Council Chairman Scotty “Scott” Whetstone. Solar energy has become a vital form of alternative power helping to alleviate the strain on our power grid. We look forward to building a strong relationship with Pine Gate Renewables as they help lead our county into the next era.”

“Live Oak Bank is proud to support Pine Gate Renewables with additional solar financing in rural South Carolina, where this project will create rural jobs, increase the property tax base, and help accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy future,” said Jennifer Williams, Live Oak’s head of solar lending. “Pine Gate is leading the market in creative solutions with financial partners on projects with shorter power purchase agreements.”

Fast Facts About Beulah:

Will provide power to approximately 23,000 homes annually

Will provide $166,000 in tax revenue each year for the counties over the lifespan of the project’s anticipated 40 years of operation ($6.6 million)

In addition to Beulah, Pine Gate currently operates Saluda II Solar in Saluda County and Swampfox Solar, Champion Solar and Odyssey Solar in Lexington County.

Pine Gate currently has 19 operational projects in South Carolina, with 16 more under construction or in development. Blue Ridge Power is facilitating the engineering, procurement and construction of Beulah Solar, which is expected to become operational in the spring. John Hancock provided the preferred equity, Churchill Stateside Group provided the tax equity and Live Oak Bank provided the permanent loan for Beulah Solar.

Prepared by the SC Energy Office.