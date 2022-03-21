SAS Makes $3.3M Gift to Clemson University to Aid in Education and Research

Big data propels the modern world. Thanks to the generosity of analytics leader SAS, Clemson students, faculty and approved staff can harness the power of big data with SAS software to create meaningful change.

SAS has gifted Clemson $3.3 million in licensing for teaching and academic research. In a renewal of a previous gift from 2017, SAS has committed to supporting Clemson’s mission through 2026 by providing access to a suite of programs that enhance undergraduate and graduate education, support research efforts and encourage institutional success.

Clemson’s partnership with SAS has greatly benefitted our faculty, staff and students, and I am grateful for this gift that will continue to provide them with the best software and hands-on experience. JIM CLEMENTS, CLEMSON UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

The company’s previous $3.5 million gift allowed professors, students and researchers to access and apply SAS analytics, business intelligence and data management software toward studies and research. SAS also provided teaching materials and on-site training for faculty and staff to help them integrate SAS into coursework and research. Additionally, uploading SAS to the Palmetto Cluster supercomputer on campus has drastically reduced processing times.

The latest gift from SAS includes access to SAS® Viya®, the company’s flagship AI, machine learning, analytics and data management platform. SAS Viya enables users to transform raw data into powerful insights. These insights will allow Clemson researchers to make sense of large data sets and explore a wide variety of critical topics, such as racial inequities in education, wildlife disease, addiction, agriculture and the human genome.

“For the past five years, gifts from SAS have provided vital support to Clemson’s undergraduate and graduate students, making a profound impact on their educational experience,” says Brian O’Rourke, vice president of Advancement. “Their renewed investment will continue to prepare our students for a thriving global marketplace. Clemson is immensely grateful for this strategic partnership with SAS and their commitment to propelling our University forward.”

The partnership between Clemson and SAS has had tremendous reach since 2017 through the Watt Family Innovation Center. With their latest investment in the University, SAS and their technologies have even more potential to create impact in classrooms, labs and on-campus organizations.

The Watt Family Innovation Center has served as the primary hub for SAS trainings, seminars and technical support. Over the next five years, the Watt Center aims to partner with Clemson Computing and Information Technology (CCIT) to educate users on SAS capabilities, assist with program onboarding and oversee SAS badge certification administration.

One of our focus areas at Clemson is multidisciplinary innovations, and we see the data analysis space as a place where multidisciplinary collaboration flourishes. Our partnership with SAS allows us to support our faculty, students and researchers with the latest tools from the industry leader. TODD MAREK, Ph.D., EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE WATT FAMILY INNOVATION CENTER

One of the ways the SAS educational partnership benefits Clemson is by creating a competitive edge for students with a knowledge of SAS Viya and other programs. Last year, more than 143,000 job postings listed SAS as a desired skill, according to Emsi Burning Glass, an aggregator of labor market data. Undergraduate students can receive comprehensive SAS training through the STAT 4020/6020 courses. These courses are designed to prepare students for their future careers in health care, financial services, business analytics, data analysis and beyond.

“By integrating SAS into coursework, we’re bridging the gap that exists in the U.S. around literacy in data science,” says Cynthia Young, Ph.D., founding dean of the College of Science. “Our students become more competitive; our alumni are more successful, and SAS is getting more of a workforce that’s familiar with their program, understands it and knows the value of it.”

Prepared by Clemson University.