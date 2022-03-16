South Carolina Wildlife Magazine Named ‘Notable Documents’ Award-winner by State Library

South Carolina Wildlife magazine, published since 1954 by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), has been named a “Notable Documents” award-winner for 2021 by the South Carolina State Library.

Government documents come in a variety of formats, and winning categories for the Notable Documents Awards include state agency monographs, serials, and websites or apps. Winners of the South Carolina Notable State Documents awards are announced in honor of Freedom of Information Day, which occurs annually on March 16. These noteworthy publications call attention to the most informative documents released by state agencies in 2021. Awards will be presented to the winning agencies and authors in a virtual ceremony on a date soon to be announced.

“South Carolina Wildlife magazine, published by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, is dedicated to the conservation, protection and restoration of our state’s wildlife and natural resources, and to the education of our people to the value of these resources,” according to a press release from the South Carolina State Library. “It includes conservation success stories, heartwarming reflections, humorous tales, intriguing field notes, hunting and fishing instruction and guidance, firearm safety skills, delectable recipes, and awe-inspiring outdoor adventures.”

Nominations for the Notable Documents Awards were submitted throughout the year, with final candidates being judged by a panel of librarians and state employees. Candidates were judged based on their designs, writing styles, and breadth of information. The judges chose a unique group of 12 documents for recognition, including a workbook style publication which assists with the farm transfer process, a book of quick and healthy recipes with a Southern flare, a long-running and popular wildlife magazine, and a website which assists with protection during a severe weather event. Learn more about all the winners.

Leesa Aiken, South Carolina State Library director, said: “South Carolina state documents provide a wealth of information, statistics, and share a broad range of knowledge about our state. I am pleased that we are able to publicly recognize these important publications and websites as notable documents, and it is my hope that all South Carolina state agencies continue to produce high quality documents such as these.”

South Carolina Wildlife magazine has been a showcase for the Palmetto State’s natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities since 1954 and has for many become a part of South Carolina’s outdoor heritage.

To subscribe or gift your loved ones a subscription to South Carolina Wildlife magazine, visit http://www.scwildlife.com/subscribe.html.