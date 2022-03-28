Spartanburg City Council Approves Hiring Firm to Create Downtown Transportation Plan

Spartanburg City Council unanimously approved the hiring of Toole Design to create a new Downtown Transportation Plan to assess ways to improve mobility, traffic circulation, and safety in downtown Spartanburg for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

The City of Spartanburg is partnering with the Spartanburg Area Transportation Study (SPATS) on the effort and will split the $125,000 cost of the plan’s creation, which is expected to take around nine months according to Community Development Director, Martin Livingston. Once completed, the transportation plan will be incorporated into the city’s new citywide comprehensive plan, which will be finalized later this spring.

The move to create the transportation plan comes at a time when downtown Spartanburg is in the midst of a sustained redevelopment period unmatched in living memory and bringing with it renewed emphasis on walkability and creating new demands on existing downtown transportation infrastructure. At the same time, continuing residential and commercial development outside the city has created new challenges for moving vehicles through the area, particularly the increasing number of large trucks utilizing state-maintained highways to move through downtown.

As part of their work, Toole Design is expected to develop a prioritized list of short-term and longterm recommendations for improvements to downtown infrastructure to improve access and mobility for all types of users. For its part, SPATS is interested in developing a conceptual list of projects for a study area outside of Downtown Spartanburg Spartanburg and that list of projects will also be a part of this effort.

For more from the recent Spartanburg City Council meeting see the full video below.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, March 14, 2022 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.