The Blood Connection Continues Opportunity to Aid Ukrainian Relief Efforts

After tremendous donor support last week, The Blood Connection is offering blood donors another chance to help the people of Ukraine.

Nearly 600 blood donors came to donation centers across the Carolinas and Georgia last week to double their impact – donating blood to help their local hospitals while also helping to raise money for United Help Ukraine, a non-profit focused on helping those impacted by Russian attacks on Ukraine. Thanks to blood donors, The Blood Connection raised $2,900 for United Help Ukraine.

This week, once again, The Blood Connection will donate $5 to United Help Ukraine for every blood donor who donates at a TBC center on March 25. Donors also have the option of donating their TBC Rewards Points back to the organization through the TBC online store.

The Blood Connection thanks every blood donor who stepped up to make an impact in their community and across the world.

“The Blood Connection stands with the people of Ukraine and is thankful to the hundreds of community members who stepped up to help donate to this cause,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “We hope by offering this opportunity again, we can double the amount we’re able to donate to United Help Ukraine.”

United Help Ukraine is a volunteer-based non-profit organization focused on helping Ukrainian citizens in need. Their efforts focus on four areas: medical supplies; personal protective, medical, and survival equipment; humanitarian aid; and raising awareness. The organization collects both physical and monetary donations, and distributes those to people displaced within Ukraine, people of Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion, and families of those wounded or killed during the crisis in Ukraine.

In addition to the $5 donation, blood donors will receive a pair of Bluetooth headphones and a $20 eGift card as a “thank you” for their donation. Donors wishing to donate their eGift card back to United Help Ukraine can do so by going to the TBC Online Store following their donation. To find a center, go to thebloodconnection.org/centers or call 864-255-5000. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome.