Trane Technologies’ Thermo King to Expand Operations in Upstate; $30 Million Investment and 220 New Jobs Expected

Thermo King, the transport refrigeration brand of global climate innovator Trane Technologies, has announced plans to expand its operations in Greenville County. The $30 million investment will create 220 new jobs and add nearly 300,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity designed to enable and sustain the company’s future growth.

Thermo King revolutionized the cold chain with its invention of transport refrigeration in 1938. Today, the company is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of sustainable climate-control solutions that enable the safe and efficient transport of life-sustaining cargo, including food and medicine, to people around the world.

Thermo King will begin hiring immediately for key management roles in areas such as production, human resources, information technology and manufacturing engineering. Job fairs and new employee training events will take place this summer, and the site will be operational by mid-2023. Individuals interested in joining the Trane Technologies’ Thermo King team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council has also awarded Greenville County a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with site preparation and building improvements.

Trane Technologies also has a Trane HVAC manufacturing facility in Columbia that employs more than 1,200 people.