What Is Canine Influenza?

Now that people are returning to work and beginning to travel again, it is likely more pets are being boarded or attending doggy daycare.

While these facilities are super helpful, there have been recent news reports of an increase in canine influence virus (CIV), which currently has two strains affecting dogs in the United States and can be easily spread.

To keep pet parents informed, the ASPCA wants to give you the run down on what CIV is, how it spreads and what the signs and symptoms are.

CIV is a contagious respiratory disease transmitted by respiratory droplets that come from coughing or sneezing of infected dogs or direct contact of the nose or mouth. Depending on the type of strain contracted, a dog can shed the virus for up to three to four weeks. Typical clinical signs of CIV include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge and a mild fever. In some cases, pneumonia and death may even occur. Some infected dogs will remain asymptomatic; it has been estimated that up to 20% of those infected with CIV will not show clinical signs of the disease.

Luckily, vaccinations are available and encouraged by veterinarians to prevent the spread of CIV. Contact your veterinarian today to get your dog vaccinated!

If you believe your pet may have or may have come in contact with canine influenza, please contact your veterinarian.

Prepared by ASPCA.