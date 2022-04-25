Autonomous Vehicle Company Argo AI Establishing Operations in Upstate; $2.6 Million Investment and 40 New Jobs Expected

Argo AI, a global autonomy products and services company, will establish a test facility in Greenville County. The company’s $2.6 million investment is expected to create 40 new jobs.

Founded in 2016, Argo develops self-driving technology products and services to help make the world’s streets and roadways safe, accessible and useful for all. With operations across the United States and Europe, Argo works with leading automakers to integrate its Autonomy Platform into vehicles to operate autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery services that benefit communities around the world.

Argo will establish a closed-course track in the SC Technology and Aviation Center for development and testing of its self-driving vehicle technology. The Greenville County track will be Argo’s third closed-course facility in addition to locations in western Pennsylvania and Munich, Germany. It will be dedicated to highway-speed testing as the company advances toward commercial autonomous operations across multiple cities.

“As Argo AI advances toward commercial operations across the U.S. and Germany, we are developing the Argo Autonomy Platform for safe operations in cities, suburbs and the highways that connect them,” said Argo AI President and Co-Founder Peter Rander. “We look forward to bringing our highway-speed closed-course testing to Greenville County.”

Operations are expected to begin later this year. Individuals interested in joining the Argo team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

Visit www.argo.ai for more information.