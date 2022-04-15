BMW Announces the New 2023 BMW X7

More presence, more sportiness, more technology: The new 2023 BMW X7 breaks new ground for richly assured driving pleasure in the luxury car segment.

The first BMW Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in this vehicle category offers an inimitable combination of exclusivity, dynamic excellence, luxuriant spaciousness, and versatility. Indeed, the X7 has quickly developed into the most successful BMW model in the luxury class. And now its unique character profile has been honed to significant effect thanks to extensive design refinements – most notably a visually impactful front end – plus a new-look M Sport package, light-alloy wheels measuring up to 23 inches and the latest-generation control system including BMW Curved Display and BMW iDrive 8. The new BMW X7 also comes with a further expanded range of standard equipment, additional driver assistance systems and the latest 48V mild hybrid technology for both engine variants.

The new BMW X7 is a central pillar in the ongoing product offensive at the most exclusive reaches of the premium carmaker’s model line-up. The new X7 will be produced at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg, the global competence center for BMW X models where the BMW X6, X5, X4 and X3 are also built. The market launch for the new BMW X7 will get underway in the third quarter of 2022, with the ALPINA XB7 following in early 2023.

Modern front-end design adopts the new language of BMW’s flagship models.

Its extensively revised front end ensures the new BMW X7 makes a potent visual impact and sets it apart clearly from the other BMW X models. The new structure and design of the front end pick up on signature BMW design cues such as the twin headlights. In their newly interpreted form, the headlights emphasize the car’s upright stance and reinforce its road presence.

For the first time on any BMW, split headlight units have been employed to provide the daytime driving lights on the one hand and to illuminate the road ahead on the other. The two LED units mounted high on either side of the front end shine out of the narrow glass covers as daytime driving lights. With their crisp contours depicting an upturned L-shape, they project a chic and technically sophisticated appearance and further increase the car’s presence. The daytime driving lights also function as turn signal indicators.

The low-beam and high-beam headlights are generated by two other LED units in separate modules below the daytime driving lights. Their dark housing and deep-set position in the front fascia give these modules the impression of retreating into the background and only coming to the fore when activated.

The ALPINA XB7 will be further distinguished by the classic ALPINA front apron to produce a perfectly shaped, powerful appearance.

Newly designed BMW kidney grille with cascade lighting.

The updated front-end design also showcases BMW’s signature kidney grille to prominent effect. The intricately presented new grille bars – with their bi-color look and chrome elements – add a flourish of exclusivity within the grille’s eye-catching surround.

The illuminated BMW kidney grille is optional on X7 xDrive40i and standard on the X7 M60i. Its understated cascade lighting for the two grille elements brings a dramatic impression to the front end of the new BMW X7 when parked or on the move. The illumination is activated when one of the doors is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver via the iDrive menu.

In conjunction with the new design of the headlights and kidney grille, the front fascia as a whole displays a thoroughly updated look. Its generously sized surfaces, the precisely integrated air curtains, and its finish in body color underscore the exclusive appearance of the new BMW X7. Another distinctive feature are the large inlays in satin aluminum which border the lower air intake on either side. With their outward-facing contour, they accentuate the powerful stance of the new BMW X7 on the road.

Detailed refinements for the rear end, including three-dimensional lights.

Light units now with three-dimensional sculpting add a striking accent to the rear of the new BMW X7. Their LED light sources form a single unit with the glass covers, accentuating the sophisticated technology of the lights. The L-shaped rear light strips generate significantly greater light intensity, enabling them to double as brake lights. The light units can therefore be kept extremely slim. The turn indicators are housed in the upper sections. The sections of the rear lights extending into the flanks of the car display a geometric graphic and BMW lettering. The slim chrome bar connecting the two light units on the new BMW X7 is enclosed within an exquisite glass cover.

The XB7 will be instantly identifiable by the four oval tailpipes of the sport exhaust system, beautifully integrated into the ALPINA rear apron.

New exterior colors.

A total of 14 exterior color shades will be available for the new BMW X7 from launch, including the new Sparkling Copper Grey metallic variant. M Marina Bay Blue metallic is available exclusively for the BMW X7 M60i. Also available are the BMW Individual finishes Ametrin metallic, Dravit Grey metallic, Tanzanite Blue II metallic and Frozen Pure Grey metallic.

In addition to this, around 40 BMW Individual colors are available for the new BMW X7 on special request. These include metallic shades such as Daytona Violet and Ruby Red, plus non-metallic or matte finishes. These exclusive paint finishes are applied by hand in a meticulous process. The spectrum of colors is being expanded all the time.

New M Sport Package provides dynamic looks.

Aerodynamically optimized exterior features and numerous design elements in a high-gloss black finish set the tone for the appearance of the BMW X7 xDrive40i with optional M Sport Package. The front and rear aprons boast an M-specific design, as do the side skirts. Features of the front apron include a large lower air intake and high-gloss black trim on the outer edges of the air curtains. The roof rails, side window surrounds, air breathers and the adjoining trim strips along the door sills and at the rear are also finished in high-gloss black. Double-spoke bi-color 21-inch M light-alloy wheels add further to the dynamic aura. An inlay in Dark Shadow and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipe finishers are the defining elements of the rear end’s sporty look.

The list of M-specific features for the interior includes illuminated door sill plates bearing the M logo, an M leather steering wheel, fine wood interior trim strips in Fineline Stripe high-gloss brown, an Anthracite M headliner, stainless-steel M pedals, an M driver’s dead pedal, and model-specific floor mats. An M logo in the instrument cluster display and an M-specific vehicle key also part of the M Sport Package’s content.

X7 M60i: high-performance with high-impact visuals.

M-specific exterior features including large air intakes and aerodynamically optimized details also help to endow the new BMW X7 M60i with an extremely striking appearance. Exclusive design elements are further indicators of the range-topper’s standout performance. An M logo on a black background adorns the standard illuminated BMW kidney grille, featuring matte black bars with high-gloss surfaces. Aerodynamically optimized M exterior mirrors help to send a clear message of performance.

M Double-spoke bi-color 22-inch light-alloy wheels are fitted as standard on the new BMW X7 M60i. Moving to the rear, the standout feature is the exhaust system’s twin tailpipe finishers on the left and right.

Inside, the M Sport design is supplemented by illuminated door sill plates with “M60i” lettering, an M leather steering wheel with stitching in the BMW M colors, interior trim strips in Fineline wood with high-gloss metal effect, an M-specific ambient lighting bar and an M headliner in Anthracite Alcantara. This imbues the new BMW X7 M60i xDrive with a cabin ambience majoring in focused driving pleasure.

Interior trim in Carbon Fiber is available as an option for the new BMW X7 M60i.

New: M Sport Professional package and “BMW M 50 Years” emblems.

The new M Sport Professional Package highlights the sporty streak in the X7’s character even more emphatically. When fitted as an optional upgrade for the M Sport Package on X7 xDrive40i, it adds Extended Shadowline Trim including a matte black surround for the kidney grille and tailpipe finishers in Black Chrome, M Sport brakes with black or blue brake calipers bearing the M logo, an M Sport exhaust system, , and the Illuminated Kidney Grille.

The M Sport Professional package is also available on the X7 M60i. Here, it consists of brake calipers in either black or blue and Extended Shadowline Trim.

Another particularly striking detail can be added to the BMW X7 M60i in celebration of BMW M GmbH’s anniversary year. The optional “BMW M 50 Years” emblems for the hood, tailgate and hubcaps echo the classic Motorsport emblems on the early racing cars created by BMW M.

Engines, transmissions, and BMW xDrive. New 48V mild hybrid technology brings extra assurance and efficiency.

The new BMW X7 offers a choice of two state-of-the-art and extremely powerful engines from the modular generation of the BMW Group Efficient Dynamics engine family. The range is topped by a 523 bhp 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 in the BMW X7 M60i. The X7 xDrive40i is powered by a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder, which has been given a 40 hp boost to 375.

V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and optimized efficiency in the BMW X7 M60i.

In the new BMW X7 M60i xDrive, the 48V mild hybrid system connects with the updated 4.4-liter V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. The new V8 utilizes the thermodynamic benefits of a cross-bank exhaust manifold, bank-symmetrical turbochargers, and external engine oil cooling. In addition, a reinforced crankshaft drive, further developed turbocharging with a blow-off valve, a new oil pump and a weight-minimized oil sump all play a role in increasing the engine’s efficiency.

The combination of the engine and the electric motor integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission gives customers the twin benefits of optimized response and power delivery under acceleration and increased efficiency thanks to adaptive recuperation at up to 0.13 g. The controlled intervention of the electric motor also noticeably increases comfort levels when the Auto Start Stop function cuts in and in idling and coasting situations. The coasting function with deactivated combustion engine comes into play when the Driving Experience Control mode ECO PRO is selected.

With its output of 523 bhp and peak torque of 553 lb-ft, the eight-cylinder engine propels the X7 M60i from 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 4.5 seconds. The relentless power development of the V8 engine is accompanied by an emotionally rich soundtrack from the standard-fitted sports exhaust system.

Premiere of the new inline 6-cylinder engine in the BMW X7 xDrive40i.

Making its debut in the new BMW X7 xDrive40i, the 3-liter inline 6-cylinder engine boasts a wealth of innovations in the combustion process, gas exchange, valve control, injection, and ignition system. Its maximum output of 375 bhp is up by 40 compared to its predecessor, while peak torque rises by 52 lb-ft to 383 – and can be boosted to as much 398 lb-ft with the assistance of the mild hybrid system.

The Miller cycle shortens the opening time of the intake valves, which subsequently leads to an increase in the effectiveness of the turbocharging system and the intercooler. This reduces fuel consumption and emission levels significantly across the entire load range. The VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control now includes a switchable rocker arm on the exhaust side, which allows gas exchange to be interrupted, if required. This means that when the driver releases the accelerator, a higher proportion of the braking energy can be absorbed by the mild hybrid system’s generator and fed into the 48V battery by means of recuperation.

The VANOS variable camshaft timing now works electrically. This means the adjustment range can be expanded to minimize emissions even further. Power development and emissions also benefit from a new exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head.

The new engine accelerates the BMW X7 xDrive40i from 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 5.6 seconds.

New 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 with 48V mild hybrid technology for the ALPINA XB7.

The enhancements engineered into the powertrains of the X7 also benefit the upcoming XB7 luxury-performance SAV. ALPINA engineers have adapted the powerful 8-cylinder engine specifically to the ALPINA drivetrain philosophy of enormous power and prodigious low-RPM torque. As a result, the 4.4-liter bi-turbo V8 now produces 630 bhp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Enough to launch the XB7 from 0-60 mph in an explosive 4.0 seconds, on to a maximum speed of 180 mph.

New eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with Launch Control and Sprint function.

All model variants of the new BMW X7 are fitted with a new 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. Super-fast gear changes and sharper shift characteristics bring additional sporting verve to the driving experience.

Drivers will also be able to make use of the new Sprint function when a quick burst of speed is needed. When the driver pulls the left-hand shift paddle for at least one second, the transmission automatically shifts into the lowest usable gear. At the same time, all the powertrain and chassis systems are switched to their sportiest settings and the mild hybrid system’s electric boost effect is activated.

Driving dynamics and chassis technology. Covering all the bases in agility and comfort.

The BMW X7 is renowned for exceptional comfort. The adaptive two-axle air suspension works in harmony with electronically controlled dampers to deliver signature BMW dynamic prowess combined with excellent comfort on long journeys. Standard specification for the new BMW X7 M60i xDrive now includes Integral Active Steering and active roll stabilization, both of which are available as options for the X7 xDrive40i.

All the chassis systems have been retuned for the new BMW X7 to enable it to span the widest possible spectrum between sporty handling and driving comfort. The scope of its performance repertoire can be explored via the Driving Experience Control modes. The BMW X7 M60i boasts a specialized chassis setup, including extra-stiff upper mounts for the front axle control arms and specially tuned springs and dampers. Alongside improved steering precision, this results most prominently in sharper agility and cornering dynamics.

The Integral Active Steering system that comes as standard in the new BMW X7 M60i and as part of the optional Dynamic Handling Package available for the xDrive40i makes even lighter work of maneuvering, increases agility at moderate speeds and optimizes poise at high speeds, particularly when changing lanes. Speed-sensitive control of the rear-wheel steering means the wheels are turned in either the same or the opposite direction to the front wheels, depending on road speed. And in very challenging driving situations, stabilizing steering inputs at the rear wheels can help to keep the BMW X7 safely on track. Steering the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels at low speeds enables easy maneuvering and noticeably reduces its turning circle.

Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview: first class agility and comfort.

Active Comfort Drive with Road Preview (standard in the new BMW X7 M60i, and part of the Dynamic Handling Package on the xDrive40i) promises supremely assured and dynamic handling ability thanks to its active roll stabilization. Roll stabilization at both axles is combined with the adaptive suspension and factors in additional information from the navigation system, driving style analysis, and camera-based anticipation data to maximize both dynamic prowess and ride comfort.

Since the adaptive air suspension with self-levelling function maintains the full range of spring travel when the vehicle is carrying a load, the addition of active roll stabilization makes it possible to activate a softer air spring setting and increase ride comfort. The anti-roll bars between the wheels are disconnected, reducing the amount of body roll caused by surface imperfections on one side of the vehicle. This has the effect of decreasing the lateral acceleration forces and the obtrusive “head toss” they cause. The active anti-roll bars counter centrifugal force in corners, thereby reducing body roll significantly and further enhancing driving comfort.

23-inch light-alloy wheels available for a BMW model for the first time.

Standard specification for the BMW X7 xDrive40i includes 21-inch light-alloy wheels on 285/45R tires. The new BMW X7 M60i rides as standard on 22-inch M light-alloy wheels with 275/40R tires up front and 315/35R tires at the back. 22-inch light-alloy items in a variety of designs and with mixed-size tires can be found on the options list. And the new BMW X7 is offered with the option of factory-fitted 23-inch light-alloy wheels. The 23-inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels are fitted with performance tires measuring 275/35R at the front and 315/30R at the rear.

Besides its tire pressure indicator for each individual wheel, the new BMW X7 also features a digital tire diagnosis function as standard. The only one of its kind in this segment, this function uses a cloud-based algorithm to detect pressure loss far sooner than the vehicle’s Tire Pressure Monitor can. The driver is notified of any pressure loss together with the recommended course of action via the My BMW App. Statistical information and AI methods can also be employed to predict wear performance for the vehicle’s tires and thereby forecast the remaining tire life until the recommended minimum tread depth is reached. The digital tire diagnosis function can be set to automatically inform the customer of any tire-related technical issue requiring action.

A sumptuous feeling of space, innovative digital services.

The new BMW X7 delivers generous levels of spaciousness for passengers in six or seven seats. The new design of the interior with the sweeping BMW Curved Display, a new instrument panel including an ambient light bar in its lower section and new upholstery variants create an innovative and exclusive ambience. The latest generation of BMW iDrive and new digital services underscore the modern and progressive mission statement of the new BMW X7.

Like the spacious and versatile nature of the interior, high-quality materials and further expanded standard equipment also help to generate an exclusive on-board ambience. For example, multi-contour comfort seats are now standard on X7 xDrive40i. And the functionality of the driver assistance and parking systems available as standard or as options has been significantly expanded for the new BMW X7.

An all-encompassing focus on sustainability.

The BMW Group has set out exacting sustainability targets in its corporate strategy which will be applied as part of an all-encompassing approach across the vehicle lifecycles. For example, the procurement strategy in place focuses on meeting environmental and social standards, respecting human rights, protecting natural resources, and reducing CO2 emissions. Power generated from renewable sources is used for vehicle production at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg. And BMW is increasing its use of secondary raw materials. For example, the air ducts for the braking system, radiator and rear heating in the new BMW X7 are manufactured from 50 per cent recycled plastic and the cable channels from 100 per cent recycled plastic. The luggage compartment trim paneling is likewise made from fully recycled plastic. And the BMW X7’s floor mats consist of a plastic thread known as Econyl, which is made from recycled nylon waste in a specially developed process. The CO2 emissions from manufacture of the recycled plastic are around 80 per cent below the levels posted in conventional production of petroleum-based nylon.

Now standard: heated comfort seats for the driver and front passenger.

The new BMW X7 provides heated multi-contour comfort seats for the driver and front passenger as standard. These offer fully electric adjustment of the seat position and head restraint height (including memory function), plus lumbar support. Active seat ventilation and a massage function for the driver and front passenger can be added as an option.

A new, extremely high-quality vegan surface material called Sensafin comes as standard equipment in the X7 xDrive40i. Sensafin has leather-like properties, exclusive three-dimensional quilting, and surface perforation to enhance seating comfort. It is available in Black, Silverstone, Cognac and Coffee.

Extended Merino leather is standard on the X7 M60i and optional on X7 xDrive40i. On both models, the optional BMW Individual full Merino leather upholstery can be ordered in Black, Ivory White, Tartufo and for the first time, Ivory White/Atlas Grey. This two-tone option shows off the exclusive geometry of the interior surfaces particularly effectively.

Fully digital BMW Curved Display with intuitive touch control.

The progressive design of the cockpit in the new BMW X7 has brought about a significant reduction in the number of buttons and controls in favor of digital control for numerous functions. The integration of the BMW Curved Display has been a driving force in the adoption of this modern, digital direction of travel. The BMW Curved Display is made up of a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch Central Control Display. The two screens merge into one fully digital and high-resolution display unit behind a single glass surface. The BMW Curved Display is angled ergonomically towards the driver, making the intuitive touch control even more straightforward. However, the front passenger can also view the screen content and operate the system using the iDrive controller, touchscreen, voice control or gesture control. The high-quality display technology using anti-reflective glass also makes it possible to dispense with the customary binnacle for shielding the readouts from sunlight, giving the cockpit area an uncluttered and airy appearance.

Slim instrument panel with innovative ambient light bar.

The integration of the BMW Curved Display is part of an all-new design for the instrument panel. It has an extremely slim form in the new BMW X7, its horizontal structure emphasizing the width of the interior and exuding cutting-edge elegance. In the central area of the instrument panel, the broad, smoothly curving trim element in standard fine-grain wood provides the perfect stage for the BMW Curved Display.

Another new feature in the new BMW X7 is the ambient light bar, which makes its debut here below the interior trim strip in the front passenger area. Its crystalline surface structure and effective backlighting – through the use of LED units and a graphic including “X7” lettering (or the M logo in the new BMW X7 M60i) – enhance the aura of exclusivity inside the cabin.

The ambient light bar is an integral element of the light effects activated in various situations. In the Welcome Scenario, the driver is greeted by effective brightening of the interior illumination as they approach the car. When the driver gets out of the car and locks it, the ambient lighting dims in a flowing movement from back to front, with the light bar’s illumination concluding the sequence by retracting dynamically towards the front passenger side of the car. The light bar signals an incoming telephone call with a dynamic chaser light, while the contour lighting in the first row of seats pulses in tandem.

The air vents in the instrument panel have been totally redesigned. The central outlets are extremely slim and have been integrated into the cockpit with subtle elegance. The outer vents have high-gloss black slats and are bordered by delicate chrome surrounds.

Control panel in the center console with new selector lever.

A newly-designed center console control panel houses the iDrive controller, the Start/Stop button and the buttons activating the electric parking brake, and air suspension settings. Also found here are the Driving Experience Control buttons and the newly designed gear selector.

Exclusive glass applications for selected controls can be specified as an option. This both visually and haptically appealing design enhancement adorns the selector lever, the Start/Stop button and the iDrive Controller.

Display and operating system, connectivity. BMW Curved Display and latest-generation BMW iDrive.

The BMW Live Cockpit Plus fitted as standard in the new BMW X7 includes the latest edition of the BMW iDrive display/operation system. Boasting new-generation BMW iDrive 8 software along with exceptionally powerful connectivity and data processing capabilities, it takes the interaction between the driver and vehicle into the digital future. The new BMW iDrive system offers many more options for drivers to enjoy easy, intuitive, multimodal control of vehicle, navigation, infotainment and communication functions, and digital services.

The user experience on board the new BMW X7 is underpinned by the seamless interaction between the BMW Curved Display, voice control and BMW gesture control, the iDrive Controller, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and the BMW Head-Up Display that comes with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional option.

Fully digital BMW Curved Display with state-of-the-art graphics.

The BMW Curved Display in the new BMW X7 is formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch Central Control Display. The screens are housed together behind a glass surface that curves towards the driver, so they merge into a single, fully digital, high-resolution unit. With its ergonomic driver-centric positioning, the BMW Curved Display makes the already intuitive touch control even more user-friendly. At the same time, the front passenger is also in an ideal position to view the displays and operate the system by either touch or voice control.

The BMW Curved Display’s state-of-the-art graphics and the operating system’s menu structure have been designed with a smartphone-style appearance. The user interface impresses with its striking forms, dynamic light effects, and strong depth of color. The graphical layout of the information display and the content shown in the center of the display can each be adapted to suit the situation and requirements. The clearly structured arrangement of widgets on the control display’s home screen provides a simple overview of the menu options and can be configured by the driver as desired. Frequently used functions are given a prominent position.

Precision navigating with Augmented View.

The new Augmented View function within the navigation system included as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional enables the driver to find their way with great accuracy by supplementing the navigation system’s map view. A live video stream from the driver’s perspective is shown on the center display and augmented with context-specific information. When dealing with confusing junctions, for instance, an animated directional arrow is integrated into the video image to help the driver take the best turn-off for the planned route.

Natural dialogue with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The new generation of BMW iDrive also sees the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant gaining additional skills. Instructions in natural speech can now be used to adjust the air conditioning, open a window, or operate the panoramic glass roof, for instance. Various functions of the driver assistance systems in the new BMW X7 can also be controlled via voice command. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is additionally capable of recognizing routines and proactively making suggestions to the driver regarding user habits.

When the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is in use, new graphics appear in the control display to emphasize the system’s interactive character. The graphic “turns” towards the speaker, thereby visualizing how the system is listening attentively to what is being said. This new visualization approach features spheres of light in differing sizes and brightness levels, giving the assistant more space and new ways of expressing itself. The Intelligent Personal Assistant graphic can appear in the Head-Up Display, instrument cluster or control display, depending on who addresses it.

Optimum connectivity with 5G and Personal eSIM.

The new BMW X7 moves into the era of 5G connectivity. The standard Personal eSIM essentially turns the vehicle into another connected device i.e., a cell phone or tablet. Mobile reception is significantly improved by the vehicle’s own 5G antenna system.

The Personal eSIM allows the customer to use the communications and connectivity functions covered by their mobile contract from their car with ease – even in situations where they don’t have their smartphone with them. Users will be able to add their vehicle to their existing mobile contract by activating the Personal eSIM via one of the available network operators. What’s more, the Personal eSIM isn’t linked to just one vehicle, but the user’s BMW ID – meaning it can be transferred to other BMW vehicles with Personal eSIM functionality. The eSIM is configured automatically when users sign in with their BMW ID, after which it is available immediately.

Personalization using the BMW ID.

When customers interact with the new BMW iDrive 8 in the new BMW X7, they will find their user experience is increasingly personalized thanks to their BMW ID. When signing into a vehicle for the first time, simply scanning a QR code is all it takes to create a new BMW ID on a smartphone. The newly registered BMW ID is automatically signed into the vehicle. From this point, any individual settings made by the customer as they turn the vehicle into their own personal BMW X7 are stored in the BMW ID. The vehicle is also automatically added to the My BMW App.

Digital Key Plus provides exceptional convenience and security.

The optional BMW Digital Key Plus enables customers to lock and unlock their new BMW X7 with their Apple iPhone – via both Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology – without removing the phone from their pocket or bag, making a conventional car key unnecessary. Once the user is on board, the Apple iPhone can be simply left in their pocket or placed in the smartphone tray. The BMW Digital Key Plus can be set up using the My BMW App. The car owner can share access with up to five other users and has the option of creating a configuration for young drivers which restricts top speed, engine power, maximum radio volume and more via their iPhone.

Welcome Scenario greets the X7 driver.

The engaging user experience starts before the driver has even reached the vehicle thanks to a newly devised Welcome Scenario. Ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology allows precision location pinpointing between the vehicle and the key or compatible smartphone.

Once the distance drops below three meters, an automated and perfectly coordinated welcome sequence commences. It starts with an orchestrated lighting effect using the exterior and interior lights, including the light carpet. When the driver is about 1.5 meters away, the doors automatically unlock. Once they are inside, the BMW Curved Display shows a choreographed start-up animation with a personal greeting in a customized welcome window, along with handy suggestions and information. In addition to this, the BMW ID settings are loaded and the smartphone is connected.

Driver assistance systems. Intelligent technology enhances comfort and safety.

Standout innovations include the extended range of functions offered by the frontal collision warning, route monitoring and traffic light recognition features, as well as the Trailer Assistant and Maneuver Assistant. Plus, existing functions can be improved or expanded by means of Remote Software Upgrades.

Standard: frontal collision warning – for improved safety in urban traffic – and Driving Assistant.

The front-collision warning system fitted as standard in the new BMW X7 now comes with numerous additional functions, which help the driver to prevent accidents in the same way as Collision Warning and pedestrian and cyclist warning with braking function. The system now also reacts to oncoming traffic, for example. And it provides additional safety when turning right in urban areas by warning the driver of pedestrians and cyclists approaching the vehicle parallel to the road from the front or rear, reducing the risk of a collision. Visual and acoustic warnings are triggered, and the brakes are applied to prevent the driver from continuing with their turn.

Another new feature is the exit warning function, which provides additional safety when the vehicle is stationary. It activates visual and acoustic signals if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching the BMW X7 at speed and there is a risk of collision on either side of the vehicle if a door were to be opened. The driver or front passenger is alerted to the danger by flashing LEDs in the mirror or the ambient lighting. An acoustic warning is also emitted.

The right speed for every situation – automatically.

The route monitoring function within Active Cruise Control also considers the nature of the route being followed. This function uses the navigation system’s map to look ahead and reduce the car’s speed when approaching a corner, a roundabout, an intersection, or an exit.

Parking Assistant Professional with Maneuver Assistant.

The Parking Assistant Professional’s repertoire of functions now includes the Trailer Assistant, which makes it easier to execute reversing maneuvers when towing a trailer. The system does this by turning the steering as necessary to move in the direction selected by the driver with a turn of the iDrive Controller. And tilting the Controller enables the BMW X7, complete with trailer, to be backed up in a perfectly straight line.

The new Maneuver Assistant uses GPS data and the trajectory data from steering movements to store up to ten different maneuvers covering a distance of up to 200 meters each. When the vehicle next arrives at a memorized starting point, such as the entrance to a narrow driveway with tight curves, the maneuver Assistant will be able to carry out all the tasks required to complete the maneuver, controlling the accelerator, brakes and steering as well as changing gear to move forward or reverse. While the automated maneuver is being performed, the driver can focus on monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings. If they so choose, the driver can even exit the vehicle and operate Maneuver Assistant via the My BMW app.

Parking Assistant Professional also includes the Remote Theft Recorder function. If the vehicle is stolen, this system sends a message to the customer’s smartphone. The customer can then access and store the videos recorded by the cameras at the front and rear of the new BMW X7 and on its exterior mirrors.