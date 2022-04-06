BMW Charity Pro-Am Announces Birdies for Charity Program

The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX is all about raising awareness and funding for nonprofits in our community and, so far, they have given away $14.3 million dollars!

One of the ways we raise money and awareness is through Birdies for Charity, but organizers need your help to make this successful.

Donating to a nonprofit or K-12 school through the Birdies for Charity program makes your money go 25%* further. With the matching donation fund, the program will match 25% of what you donate to any of the nonprofits or K-12 schools that have signed up with Birdies for Charity.

Plus, as a donor you have a chance to win the Stay and Play Package:

Foursome at Thornblade Club

Foursome at the BMW Performance Center Driving School

Two-night stay at the Greenville Marriott

Two-night stay at the Spartanburg Marriott

To win all you have to do is guess the number of birdies the professional golfers will make June 9-12, 2022, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

For more information or to donate visit bmwcharitygolf.com!

Questions? Email Kari Snyder at [email protected]

* There is a 25% match up to the first $100,000 raised amongst all organizations. No purchase/donation required.