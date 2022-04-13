BMW Launches MLB All-Star Studded Campaign Featuring the Fully-Electric BMW iX

BMW of North America recently debuted two new 30-second spots featuring a decorated cast of four MLB All-Stars and the all-new, fully-electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle, which will run throughout the much-anticipated 2022 MLB season.

The new creative, developed in partnership with the Home Team Sports division of Playfly Sports, imagines New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, and World Series champion Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies carpooling as they work out how they could “do more together.”

A look at both commercial spots can be found online at YouTube.

“With comfortable seating for five, premium interior finishes, and all of the latest technology and advanced driver assistance systems, the BMW iX is the ultimate way to get to the game on time,” said Albi Pagenstert, head of BMW brand communications, BMW of North America. “The new spots are a joyful reminder that whether you’re an MLB All-Star like Pete, Tim, Walker and Ozzie, or just on your way to the neighborhood field, carpooling with friends is an enduring piece of the baseball experience.”

The first-ever, fully-electric BMW iX brings together the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology with the company’s latest developments in the fields of design, connectivity, digital services and sustainability. With 516 hp and a 0–60 time of only 4.6 seconds, the BMW iX offers an exhilarating driving experience with an EPA estimate of up to 324 miles of all-electric range and the latest in-vehicle technology, including 5G connectivity, a sweeping curved display that unites the 12.3-inch information display with a 14.9-inch central control display, and the debut of BMW iDrive 8, the company’s latest user-interface system. The BMW iX starts at $83,200 plus $995 destination and handling.

The work, produced by Playfly’s in-house agency-style shop, Playfly Creates, will be featured throughout MLB game broadcasts airing on all U.S. regional sports networks. This year’s spots represent the fifth consecutive MLB season for BMW of North America and Home Team Sports.

“Showcasing BMW in this way offers a fresh solution to enhance the brand’s footprint at the local and regional levels,” said Chief Operating Officer at Playfly Sports, Craig Sloan. “BMW has a long history of compelling campaigns to reach the most passionate fans in Major League Baseball, as they watch their favorite teams on regional sports networks across the country. This year’s light-hearted approach has unlocked a new level of connectivity between the brand and baseball fans everywhere.”