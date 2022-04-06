BMW of North America Reports Q1 2022 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America recently reported Q1 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand

In the first quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 73,714 vehicles, a 3.2% increase from the 71,433 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2021. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles built at the company’s U.S. plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina (X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7) performed particularly well in Q1, accounting for 57% of total sales.

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 6,876 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 9.4% vs the 6,285 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2021.

BMW has already celebrated several milestones in the first quarter of the year, including the world premiere of the fully electric BMW iX M60 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and the debut of the newly updated BMW 8 Series at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. The all-new, fully electric BMW iX and BMW i4 also began arriving in showrooms during the latter part of the quarter.

“2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for BMW in the U.S.,” said Sebastian Mackensen, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “As we continue to manage through the headwinds caused by ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, I’m happy to say

that we’ve been able carry the sales momentum of 2021 into the new year. We’ve also successfully launched two new electric vehicles, which are perfect for the U.S. market and, with more fully electric models coming later this year, you can already see our company’s electrification strategy taking shape.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q1 2022.

Q1

2022 Q1 2021 % YTD

2022 YTD

2021 % BMW passenger cars 31,433 35,262 -10.9% 31,433 35,262 -10.9% BMW light trucks 42,281 36,171 16.9% 42,281 36,171 16.9% TOTAL BMW 73,714 71,433 3.2% 73,714 71,433 3.2% TOTAL MINI 6,876 6,285 9.4% 6,876 6,285 9.4%

The sales reported in these figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today’s Q1 2022 report occurred between January 1, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Prepared by BMW.