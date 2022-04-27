Chapman Cultural Center Awards ’21-’22 Fourth Quarter Community Grants

Chapman Cultural Center is committed to broadening and strengthening Spartanburg’s cultural community. Because of this commitment, a major part of their work is centered around funding Spartanburg’s arts and cultural community.

One of Chapman Cultural Center’s major funding opportunities comes in the form of our quarterly Community Grants Program. The Community Grants Program awards up to $5,000 per application and is open to both individual artists and non-profits/government agencies. Learn more about the grant application process here.

The organization is proud to announce they’ve awarded the following organization a Community Grant for their Q4 2021-2022 grants cycle! Learn more about their project below.

Nourishing Hope: Visual Transformation of the Spartanburg Opportunity Center

Wofford College was awarded a Chapman Cultural Center Community Grant to create and install murals at three significant locations at the Spartanburg Opportunity Center including a communal area, nurse room, and laundry room. They also plan to build two food service carts that will be visually integrated with one mural and will be creatively designed to serve the specific needs of the center.

This project will demonstrate how impactful public art can be in creating a sense of shared ownership, invigorating a space, and shaping and supporting values. This public art project will help to bring positive energy to the center and the larger community, assisting in recovery and transition for growth and stability, as stated in the Spartanburg Opportunity Center’s vision.

Stone Soup Storytelling: Woodruff’s Inaugural Juneteenth in the ‘Ruff A Unique Celebration of Culture & Community

The Stone Soup Storytelling Institute in Woodruff was awarded a Chapman Cultural Center Community Grant to support the Inaugural Juneteenth in the ‘Ruff A Unique Celebration of Culture & Community festival! Their goals with this festival are to shine a positive light on the cultural and historical importance of “Juneteenth”; add unique and much-needed diversity to Woodruff’s public, family-oriented recreational and social activities, and in the process, enhance the town’s reputation as a decent good or inviting place to work, live and visit; enable and promote a more inclusive segment of Woodruff’s African-American residents to participate in and benefit socially, culturally and financially from the city’s continuing growth in recent years; and increase the public’s awareness of and participation in the community-building and intercultural programs being offered through the Stone Soup Storytelling Institute.

The festival intends to feature Juneteenth-related Storytelling/Spoken Word/Poetry about storytelling, family, food, cooking, music, dance, education, achievement, civic involvement, and coexisting; a bid whist tournament and other games including spades, checkers, dominoes, euchre; and entertainment such as a step show by local sororities and fraternities, live musicians, a DJ, and an outdoor dance floor!

To continue to fund projects that support the Spartanburg arts community, we ask that you consider supporting local artists and organizations by donating to the Chapman Cultural Center.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.