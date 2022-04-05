Community Planning Process to Create Vision for Duncan Park Improvements

Spartanburg City Council recently approved a resolution authorizing the City of Spartanburg to pursue $300,000 in federal Land and Water Conservation Fund matching grant for improvements to trails and clearing of invasive species in wooded areas of Duncan Park.

This was done through an opportunity identified as an early opportunity by a new community steering committee working with the National Park Service, the City, and PAL: Play, Advocate, Live Well to create a plan for improvements to the park that will increase its use and provide new recreation opportunities.

The City of Spartanburg’s largest recreational asset at over 100 acres, Duncan Park is home to tennis courts, a playground, two recreational ball fields, historic Duncan Park stadium, a 14-acre lake, large wooded areas, four miles of natural surface trails, and one mile of paved trail.

Last year, the City and PAL were selected by the National Park Service to receive expert consultation for a broad reimagining of Duncan Park. Through the process, the City and PAL will engage with stakeholders, surrounding neighborhood residents, and the broader Spartanburg community in creating a vision for the park that include multi-use trails, open spaces, and possible water recreation opportunities, with community gathering spaces linking recreational amenities to Historic Duncan Park Stadium.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with PAL Executive Director Laura Ringo about the Duncan Park planning process, and we get an update on the group’s latest trails work in Spartanburg. Listen below for more.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.