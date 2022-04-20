Earth Day is a Great Day to Appreciate Trees

Trees are the Rodney Dangerfields of our ecosystem: they get no respect. With cities across the United States losing 4 million trees a year, Earth Week, is a great occasion to show trees some love.

“With 80 percent of the U.S. population residing in urban environments, it’s time for us to take stock in trees, especially in cities where tree removals are exceeding the number of newly planted trees,” said Polomski, a local scholar.

And we need trees for many reasons. They increase property values, mitigate water runoff, reduce noise pollution, attract wildlife, scrub the air of pollution and even cool temperatures by absorbing heat and providing shade, especially in areas heavily paved by concrete and asphalt, Polomski said.

“The cost of planting and maintaining trees are outweighed by the benefits when trees are given the space and resources needed to attain their mature height and spread, and the bigger the tree, the bigger the benefits.”

There are websites and apps that calculate the return on an investment in trees.

The iTreeTools Tree Benefits Calculator calculates a tree’s annual value for things like increased property value, the amount of storm water runoff a tree absorbs, energy savings and carbon-capturing, based on the size and species.

For identifying trees, the Arbor Day Foundation offers the What Tree Is That?

LeafSnap identifies trees by photographs you take on your phone

iTree is a suite of online products from the USDA’s Forest Service that helps communities plan, manage and determine the value of trees and urban forests.

“iTree offers an unprecedented level of information on urban forests and is accessible to everyone from government officials and urban planners to homeowners who want to evaluate the best placement of a new backyard tree.”

“The underpinnings of communities with thriving urban forests are people,” he said. “Residents and decision-makers must work together to plan, plant, maintain and protect trees.”