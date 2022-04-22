Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “Catch Me If You Can”

Get ready for a night of hilarity and mystery! This comedy thriller is a classic gem that will have you guessing and laughing from start to finish.

In Catch Me If You Can, a newlywed advertising man calls the local police after his bride suddenly disappears from their honeymoon in a mountain lodge. Chaos ensues as a pretty young woman arrives and insists, over his protests, that she is his missing wife. Murders begin to pile up, as the local inspector tries to make sense of the crimes and find the missing bride. Join us for a night of mystery and amusement and see if you can riddle out the truth before the inspector does!

Kicking off the season’s Mainstage shows are Flat Rock Playhouse stars: Scott Treadway, Peter Thomason, Grayson Powell, Laura Woyasz, Jason Watson, and Patrick Halley.

“It’s pretty rare that a mystery is also a comedy,” says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. “This play has twists and turns literally till the very end. Add to that a funny plot, a troupe of seasoned comedic actors, lead by the inimitable Scott Treadway, and you’ve got a winner. Catch Me If You Can is a joyous way to kick off our first full play back on ‘The Rock’ in two years! Seriously, bring your favorite people and get ready to laugh a lot and try to solve the mystery before your friends do!”

Don’t miss this rollicking romp!

Catch Me If You Can is sponsored by Knox Law, Carolina Village, and Morrow Insurance Agency.

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Catch Me If You Can runs from Thursday, April 28, through Saturday, May 14, at Flat Rock Playhouse’s Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $35 to $55. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org

Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC, 28731.