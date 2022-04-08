Flat Rock Playhouse Presents “The Music of Neil Diamond” This Weekend

Steve Kelly and the Cherry Cherry Band are considered the premier Neil Diamond tribute! A seasoned performer, Steve’s shows are high energy and deliver a spot-on tribute.

His positive attitude, love of music, and dedication to the fans is evident from the greeting prior to the show and post show farewell. Steve performs spot on tributes to Neil Diamond singing all of his greatest hits. Come out to see this show and Rock!

Steve Kelly first debuted at the Flat Rock Playhouse in 2017 with his Neil Diamond Tribute Show, inspiring audiences to sing and dance along to hits including “Sweet Caroline,” “I’m A Believer,” and “Solitary Man”!

This year, Steve Kelly returns to rock the Playhouse stage with The Music of Neil Diamond from April 7 – 10.

The Music of Neil Diamond features Steve Kelly (Lead Vocals), Doug Plemmons (Acoustic Guitar), Dean Babbitt (Guitar, Backing Vocals), Bob Kelly (Keyboards, Vocals), Dan Canyon (Bass Guitar, Backing Vocals),Steve Fournier (Drums), Djin Lim (Trumpet, Percussion), Daryle Estes (Saxophone, Percussion), and George Haage (Saxophone, Flute, Percussion). This outstanding group, known as The Tribute Kings, captures the passionate, welcoming, and energetic style of Neil Diamond.

Tickets range from $40 to $60. Child prices are available for children 17 and under.

Visit www.flatrockplayhouse.org for additional information.