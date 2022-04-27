Fuyao Glass America Expanding Operations in Upstate; $34.5 Million Investment and 121 New Jobs Expected

Fuyao Glass America Inc., a venture of China-based Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. (Fuyao Group), has announced plans to expand its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $34.5 million investment will create 121 new jobs.

Since 1987, Fuyao Group has been producing and supplying high-quality automotive glass for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. Operating as one of the largest producers of automotive glass worldwide, the company holds more than 1,000 patents and manufactures 4 million glass car sets in the United States annually.

Located at 110 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn, Fuyao Glass America Inc.’s expansion includes additional assembly operations that will install parts to auto glass including sensors, antennas and more.

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in Greenville County and the Upstate, a key region for the automotive industry,” said Fuyao Glass America Inc. President Zuogui Xie. “This expansion will strengthen our relationship with our customers and accommodate increased demand of our products.”

The expansion is expected to be complete in March 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Fuyao Glass America Inc. team should email the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.