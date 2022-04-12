Hub City Bookshop to Host Author Talk With Joseph Allen Boone on Wednesday, April 13th

Hub City Bookshop will welcome author Joseph Allen Boone for a reading, signing, and discussion of his new novel Furnace Creek on Wednesday, April 13.

Taking its inspiration from Charles Dickens’s classic Great Expectations, the novel asks what Pip might have been like had he grown up in the American South of the 1960s and 1970s and faced the explosive social issues—racial injustice, a war abroad, women’s and gay rights, class struggle—that galvanized the world in those decades.

Deftly combining elements of coming-of-age story, novel of erotic discovery, Southern Gothic fiction, and detection-mystery thriller, Furnace Creek offers a contemporary meditation on the perils of desire, ambition, love, loss, and family. Come out to the shop to encounter the novel that Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham calls “a genuine accomplishment.”

This event is free and open to all, but space is limited so save your seat and your copy of the book at the Eventbrite page.

Visit the Hub City Bookshop website for additional information.

