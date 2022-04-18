Hub City Bookshop to Host Author Talk With New Southern Voices Poetry Prize Winner Marlanda Dekine on April 21st

Hub City Bookshop will welcome Marlanda Dekine, winner of the 2021 Southern Voices Poetry Award, for a reading and signing of their debut poetry collection, Thresh & Hold.

A radical collection addressing and untangling themes of ancestry, memory, and intimacy, Dekine’s debut heralds a fresh new voice in Southern poetry.

Refreshments will be available, and this event is free and open to all. Come out at 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 21, and celebrate with the community!

Save your seat and your copy of the book through the Hub City Bookshop website.

Prepared by Hub City Bookshop.