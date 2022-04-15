Inaugural Palmetto Heroes Hike to be Held Memorial Day Weekend 2022

On Saturday, May 28, the Palmetto Heroes Hike will be held as an opportunity for the community to honor our fallen military and first responders.

Kicking off at the Law Enforcement Center in Greenville at 7:00 a.m., participants can choose between a 12-mile and 6-mile hike along the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Hikers will stop together at memorial checkpoints along the route, where biographies will be read of a fallen service member or law enforcement officer from South Carolina. The route will finish at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena where an after party with live music, food, and drinks will be held to celebrate our gratitude for those who have sacrificed their life on our behalf.

The event will benefit three 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations serving veterans and first responders in the Upstate: Wounded and Recovering Fund, Upstate Warrior Solution and Folds of Honor – Palmetto Chapter.

Founder of the Palmetto Heroes Hike is eight-year Marine Corps veteran and current Greenville County deputy sheriff, Danny Baker. During his first four years of military service, Baker served two combat deployments to Iraq in which his unit saw 22 Marines killed in action and dozens injured. Over his 11 years with the sheriff’s office, he has seen numerous co-workers injured in the line of duty and two killed in action.

The idea for the event was born from a ruck-style hike Baker made with a fellow Marine on Memorial Day 2021. Carrying American flags and wearing tactical vests, the two hiked to honor those they served with who did not make it home. Dozens of local residents showed their support by waving, flashing their lights, and shouting “thank you.” A vision was subsequently formed for a community event that would both honor military and first responders and celebrate our gratitude. “The Palmetto Heroes Hike will give the community a way to learn about those who have come from their neighborhoods and who chose to lay down their life for something larger than themselves,” says Baker.

The decision to honor fallen first responders as well as the military stems from Baker’s own dual service and the natural ties between law enforcement and the armed forces. “Our first responders have chosen a challenging and hazardous profession fully understanding there is a potential for great sacrifice. Still, they selflessly choose to serve.” says Greg Porter of Wounded and Recovering Fund. “It’s our responsibility to show our unwavering support and to never forget the men and women who’ve sacrificed for us. We invite the entire community to participate in this special memorial event.”

For Palmetto Heroes Hike registration information, click here. For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Catherine Pelicano ([email protected]).