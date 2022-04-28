Local Professor Spearheads Multiple Music Therapy Opportunities

Dr. Carol Shultis, an Associate Professor of Music Therapy at Converse University, taught a continuing education course with the American Music Therapy Ethics Board members at their virtual conference in the fall.

Dr. Shultis leads the Ethics Board as co-chair, organizing and facilitating meetings and Ethics Board work throughout the year. She has been on the American Music Therapy Ethics Board for more than 15 years.

As Continuing Education Coordinator for the Music Therapy Association of South Carolina, Dr. Shultis organized two virtual continuing education programs for the association. The programs included addressing best practices in online music therapy delivery; managing collaboration in clinical work; and the effect of sensory processing and its implication for music therapy treatment, particularly for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Parkinson’s Disease.

Visit www.converse.edu/program/music-therapy/ for more info.

Prepared by Converse University.