Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail Extension Construction Begins

Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity is about to see its first long-awaited expansion as construction begins on an extension to the trail that will take it from its current terminus near the intersection of Union and E Henry streets through Downtown Spartanburg and into Barnet Park.

From Union Street, the trail will be routed west along E Kennedy Street to its intersection with S Converse Street, following that street north past Denny’s tower and on to the rail trail’s new terminus at Barnet Park.

As part of the $2 million trail extension’s construction, Union and E Kennedy streets will be reduced from their current four lanes to two lanes and Converse Street will be reduced from two to one northbound lane, creating Spartanburg’s first-ever protected bike lane and allowing rail trail users a safer route into the core of Downtown Spartanburg.

Construction on the 0.6-mile extension is expected to last through the summer, beginning with the section of Union Street between E Henry and E Kennedy streets. The street will be taken down to one lane for southbound traffic for the first phase of construction, which is expected to last up to three months. Detour signage will be placed to redirect northbound traffic.

The timeline for further lane closures along the route will be announced as construction progresses.

Follow this link to view renderings of the future Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail extension.

Written by the City of Spartanburg.