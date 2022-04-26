SolarGen to Construct 125-Megawatt Solar Farm in South Carolina; $150 Million Investment Expected

SolarGen of South Carolina, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMDAJ Holdings, has announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company is investing $150 million into the solar energy operation.

SolarGen of South Carolina is a clean energy development company focused on creating lower-cost, solar-electric generating facilities for the South Carolina community.

Located in Alcolu, SolarGen of South Carolina is constructing a 125-megawatt (MW) solar farm that will span approximately 500 acres.

Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2024.