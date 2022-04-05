Southside Christian School to Celebrate Groundbreaking of $19.5 Million School Expansion on April 22nd

Southside Christian School (SCS) will soon break ground on a 35-classroom, 63,000 square-foot, $19.5 million education wing expansion.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on April 22 at 9:30 am at Sabre Stadium at Southside Christian School.

Approved in April 2021, Rooted and Rising is a multi-year capital campaign to provide funding for a 63,000 square-foot expansion including more instructional space for all of SCS.

As a school serving 1,250 students currently, additional classrooms will allow the school to go grow up to 1,400 students on its campus.

The Rooted and Rising Capital Campaign will help with additional classrooms for each school division, car-lines, roadways, parking and traffic patterns, new spaces for co-curricular clubs, teams and groups, new measures to increase campus security, learning lab and co-working spaces for hands-on, 21st century learning, and more tutoring and small class spaces to serve students with various learning differences.

The community is invited to join the groundbreaking ceremony.

Visit southsidechristian.org/support/rooted-and-rising for additional information.

Prepared by Southside Christian School.