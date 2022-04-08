Spartanburg Philharmonic Presents “Epic: Mahler Symphony No. 1” on April 23rd

John Young Shik Concklin returns to the Spartanburg Philharmonic podium for the first time since his 2018 debut.

Now, as a Music Director finalist, he leads a concert of truly EPIC proportions.

Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 tells us a titan of a story, one that has you sweeping from a delighted feeling of playfulness through the shadow of loss, to fully realized triumph and glory. Paired with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s melodic and poignant Petite suite de concert – prepare yourself to hear TWO incredible pieces never before played by your Spartanburg Philharmonic.

The sheer power and scale of this concert program will leave you feeling inspired to take on the world.

The performance will take place on 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm at Twichell Auditorium. Ticket prices are $25-$45 for adults and $12.50-$22.50 for youths (up to the age of 22).

Visit spartanburgphilharmonic.org/events/epic for additional information and to purchase your tickets.