Ten at the Top’s Upstate Summit Returns on May 10th

Ten at the Top’s Upstate Summit will return on May 10, 2022! The theme for this year is Focus on the Future and organizers will be spending the event looking at how the Upstate is moving forward around a variety of key topics.
While the Summit typically brings together between 800-1,000 stakeholders from across the Upstate, to ensure a safe and impactful event for attendees during the ongoing pandemic, the event is currently planning to limit on-site attendance to 500 people.
A majority of the tickets have already been claimed by Ten at the Top Funding partners, but there are a limited number of general admission tickets available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.
The general admission ticket price is $75 ($65 for non-profit and government representatives).
Program Overview
- Wage Gap/Per Capita Income
- Mobility & Transportation
- Gentrification & Polarization
- Community Safety
- Sustainable Development
- Katherine O’Neill, OneSpartanburg, Inc.
- Terence Roberts, City of Anderson
- Dr. Elizabeth Davis, Furman University
- Nika White, Nika White Consulting
- Affordable Housing Challenges for Urban & Rural Communities
- Role of Education & Skilled Training in Providing Opportunities for all Residents
- Weaving Inclusion & Diversity into the Fabric of Our Community
- How Entrepreneurship Can Be a Bridge Out of Economic Hardship
- Connections Corner:
- Construction & Development
- Utilities & Infrastructure
- Community Health
- Senior Needs
- Addressing the K-12 Teacher Shortage
- Role of Foundations in Impacting Change
- Richard Florida, Best-Selling Author & Urban Studies Theorist
For additional information and to purchase tickets please visit eventbrite.com/e/focus-on-the-future-2022-upstate-summit-tickets-276768671547.