The Blood Connection and Greenville Drive to Celebrate Ten Years of Saving Lives Throughout 2022 Drive Season

After ten years of partnering to save lives in the Greenville community, The Blood Connection and the Greenville Drive are re-energizing their partnership to boost blood donations in the Upstate.

The Greenville Drive and The Blood Connection began their partnership in 2013 to increase awareness of the need for blood donations, while also making blood donation accessible for Greenville Drive fans. In the past ten years, The Greenville Drive has helped collect more than 1,000 units of blood; potentially impacting more than 3,000 local patients.

To celebrate ten years of saving lives in the Greenville community, TBC and the Greenville Drive have set a goal to collect 356 units of blood across six blood drives.

“We take great pride in bringing the community together for common good and there’s nothing more important in that regard than our community’s blood supply,” said Jeff Brown, VP Marketing, Greenville Drive. “We’ve enjoyed over a decade of partnership with the Blood Connection in using Drive baseball and community entertainment to help raise awareness and encourage blood donations, and we’re excited for our best and most impactful year yet in 2022.”

The Blood Connection is the community blood center in the Upstate and has served the Greenville community for more than sixty years. TBC is the sole blood supplier to all Upstate hospitals, including Prisma Health and Bon Secours St. Francis.

“The Greenville Drive is a longstanding partner of The Blood Connection, and we at TBC are excited for a season that will excite and energize Drive fans to donate blood and help their local hospitals,” said Delisa English, President, and CEO of The Blood Connection. “We hope that blood donors will make donating blood a priority this season, as donating blood with The Blood Connection is the only way to ensure you are helping your neighbors in need.”

The Drive and TBC will also host a press conference on April 18 at 10 a.m., alongside representatives from hospital partners Prisma Health and Bon Secours St. Francis to discuss the season-long initiative and the impact that local blood donations have on the community.

The Blood Connection and Greenville Drive will host their first blood drive on April 11 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside the Main Street gate. All donors will receive an exclusive Raglan baseball t-shirt, a clear bag, and two tickets to a future Greenville Drive game of their choice.

As an added incentive for people to donate regularly with the Greenville Drive, The Blood Connection is offering a cumulative “thank you” gift. Donors that donate blood three times with the Greenville Drive during the season will receive an exclusive “Lifesaver” baseball jersey. Donors that donate twice or more during the season will be invited to a donor appreciation event at Fluor Field in August.

Blood drives will be hosted on the following days at Fluor Field:

– April 11: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

– April 20: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

– May 20:1 2p.m. – 5p.m.

– June 17: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

– July 21: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

– August 12: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, prospective donors can go to thebloodconnection.org/Greenville-Drive. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome.