The Blood Connection Helping to Replenish Much-Needed Blood Supplies for Ukrainian Blood Industry

Among the impacts of the devastating situation in Ukraine, the war has resulted in a severe shortage of blood bags and other vital blood collection supplies that are critical to immediate patient care in Ukraine.

The Blood Connection (TBC), this community’s blood center, is joining the Blood Centers of America (BCA) and Fresenius Kabi in raising money to send much-needed blood supplies to help the Ukrainian Blood Industry. The goal of the campaign is to raise at least $250,000 and Fresenius Kabi will match all qualifying contributions on a one-to-one basis up to that amount with all proceeds used to purchase and deliver the transfusion items. Fresenius Kabi will match these donations made between April 18, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

On March 10, a warehouse in Ukraine utilized by Fresenius Kabi was struck by an artillery strike, causing a powerful explosion and fire that caused the destruction of all the materials inside the warehouse. These lifesaving supplies are needed by Ukrainians now more than ever, as they treat those wounded by Russian strikes and attacks.

A Fresenius Kabi employee in Ukraine wrote a letter about the experience stating, “Some of our colleagues voluntarily joined the armed forces and territorial defense, some are providing everyday support to medical staff in hospitals, some are making deliveries of the goods [blood supplies] crossing the areas of active fighting risking their life and health.”

“We’re committed to helping the people of Ukraine,” said Dean Gregory, President, Global Commercial Operations, Transfusion Medicine and Cell Therapies at Fresenius Kabi. “In addition to our ongoing work donating medicines and supplies through humanitarian aid organizations, this initiative is bringing together the blood-collection community in the U.S. to support Ukraine. Blood is a critical component of patient care, and we are proud to support this important nationwide campaign.”

“The war in Ukraine has resulted in unnecessary and great suffering including a severe shortage of blood bags and other blood collection supplies that are essential to the immediate care of patients in Ukraine,” said Bill Block, President and CEO of BCA. “Our hope is the collaboration between BCA, ABC and Fresenius Kabi – and the contributions of generous people across America – will help provide relief to those in such great need.”

TBC is once again offering community blood donors the opportunity to double the impact of their blood donation. At select mobile blood drives, $10 will be donated per donor. Those donations will be matched by Fresenius Kabi. Any organization interested in hosting a blood drive for this cause can call 864-255-5003.

“We at The Blood Connection, like the rest of the world, are saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and share our support for those impacted. We recognize members of our communities are looking for ways to help so we’re giving our donors an opportunity to help save lives here and in Ukraine,” says Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “Many of us feel helpless as we watch the war play out on the news. This is how we can help here at home.”

Additionally, the BCA Foundation is accepting monetary contributions from anyone who is interested in supporting the campaign. To learn more about how to participate please visit

BloodSupplies4Ukraine.com.

In March, TBC offered donors an opportunity to donate to United Help Ukraine – a non-profit organization helping relief efforts on the ground in Ukraine. More than 1,100 donors responded to the initiative, helping TBC donate more than $5,800 to the organization.

BCA is a national organization comprised of more than fifty independent blood centers, committed to helping those centers supply blood to local hospitals. Fresenius Kabi is an international distributor of medical supplies needed for infusions and transfusions, and The Blood Connection’s blood bag supplier.

To find participating blood drives, or centers near you, go to thebloodconnection.org/ukraine. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are welcome.