The Spartanburg Science Center Opens New Contec Media Center, Expands Video and Podcast Studio and Project

The Spartanburg Science Center has been supporting students, educators and caregivers in Spartanburg County and beyond for nearly 45 years with quality STEM education.

This spring, the Center launched a new Media Center in partnership with Contec Inc., the leading manufacturer of contamination control products for mission-critical cleaning in manufacturing environments worldwide.

The Contec Media Center is located on the 2nd floor of the Chapman Cultural Center down the hall from the Science Center. The Center is home to the new Virtual Studio where virtual learning series are produced by educators and science center staff, and programming can be live streamed directly to students. It is also home to the new Out of the Lab With Podcast powered by AFL and produced by Wofford Bonner Scholars, and the Project Place, an initiative with the Spartanburg Academic Movement’s Out-of-School Time Collaborative.

‘Thanks to a generous gift from Contec Inc, the Science Center secured a 675 sq foot space that has extended our footprint on the second floor of the Chapman Cultural Center and is now home to the new Contec Media Center, said Mary Levens, Executive Director of the Spartanburg Science Center. ‘The Contec Media Center hosts several new programs that engage our STEM community and extend our reach to students of all ages.’

“At Contec, our vision is to deliver positive outcomes for not only the customers we serve, but the communities in which we operate. We are excited to expand our partnership with Spartanburg Science Center by investing in the Contec Media Center and the lives of students who will be the future leaders and innovators within the Upstate and around the world.” – Jaclyn Deter, Director of Marketing, Contec Inc.

In the coming months, the Contec Media Center will be open to the community to use by reservation only.

Visit www.spartanburgsciencecenter.org for additional information.