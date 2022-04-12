United States to Host Ukraine in Billie Jean King Cup Qualify Event on April 15-16

The U.S. will host Ukraine in a 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying event April 15-16 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center — Asheville.

Billie Jean King Cup — which came to Asheville in 2018-19 under its previous name, Fed Cup — is the ‘World Cup of Women’s Tennis’ and is the largest annual international team competition in world sport.

The Qualifier is a best-of-five match series that begins Friday with two singles matches. Two reverse singles matches and the doubles match will follow on Saturday, with an amended Saturday schedule possible if one team clinches victory in the third or fourth match. The winner will advance to the 2022 Finals later this year at a location to be announced.

The rosters for both teams have had changes since the original team announcement. The current rosters are:

USA

Jessica Pegula

Alison Riske

Shelby Rogers

Desirae Krawczyk

Asia Muhammad

Captain: Kathy Rinaldi

UKR

Dayana Yastremska

Katarina Zavatska

Lyudmyla Kichenok

Nadiia Kichenok

Captain: Olga Zavchuk

The USTA will donate 10 percent of the ticket revenue from the event to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund by Global Giving, where local sponsors Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos, Ingles Markets and New Belgium Brewing Company will also make donations. The USTA will organize a number of visible support activations on the ground in Asheville and will encourage fans to make their own donations.

Tickets can be purchased at http://usta.com/bjkc or at Ticketmaster.