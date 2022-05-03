Chapman Cultural Center Awards $539,400 in Grants to Local Arts and Cultural Organizations

Chapman Cultural Center has awarded $539,400 in General Operating Support (GOS) grants to 11 arts and cultural organizations for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The funds are the highest amount awarded since the 2019-2020 fiscal year and will be critical to supporting Spartanburg’s arts and cultural community as it continues to recover from the pandemic. Grantees use GOS funding to support annual operating expenses and general funding to support and progress the mission of their organization.

In the last twenty-five years, through donations to the United Arts Fund, Chapman Cultural Center has awarded $18 million in grants to strengthen, develop, and promote the cultural vibrancy in Spartanburg County in a sustainable way, and our community’s creative ecology is stronger because of it.

Chapman Cultural Center is the leading Local Arts Agency in Spartanburg County. Each year, GOS grants are awarded based on a stringent application process to arts and cultural organizations that have been established as a 501(c)3 for three years or more and work towards advancing the arts and cultural vitality of Spartanburg County. Grantees are evaluated based on merit, need, evidence of sound management and fiscal responsibility, and service within Spartanburg County.

“We are thrilled to be awarding these grants as arts and cultural organizations emerge from the pandemic and strive to increase service to students and underserved citizens, and to bring together the community at the Chapman Center and at other venues throughout Spartanburg County. The arts and culture unite us and these grants represent important operating funds that sustain nonprofits in our area and enable us all to celebrate what makes our community so special and unique,” said Daniel Mayer, President and CEO of Chapman Cultural Center.

General Operating Support Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Artists Collective | Spartanburg

Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg

Ballet Spartanburg

Hatcher Garden & Woodland Preserve

Hub City Writers Project

Proud Mary Theatre Company

Spartanburg Art Museum

Spartanburg County Historical Association

Spartanburg Little Theatre and Spartanburg Youth Theatre

Spartanburg Philharmonic

Spartanburg Science Center

Upon receiving the grant, Robin Ruppe, Executive Director of Hatcher Garden & Woodland Preserve said, “On behalf of Hatcher Garden Board and staff, we sincerely and most gratefully thank the Chapman Cultural Center for their very generous GOS Grant award. With this support, we can continue collaborative arts partnership activities for all ages in the community and greatly appreciate the generous financial support of Hatcher Garden!”

This year, Chapman Cultural Center received additional funding through the American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to aid in the arts and cultural sectors’ recovery from the pandemic. Chapman Cultural Center received $250,000 in funding which was used to supplement and distribute GOS grants to eligible organizations.

To learn more about Chapman Cultural Center’s various grants programs and processes, please visit www.chapmanculturalcenter.org.

Written by Chapman Cultural Center.