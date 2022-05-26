Converse Acro & Tumbling Team Wins NCATA National Championship

Converse University was recently crowned the winner in the six-element acro heat with a score of 9.775/10, defeating top competitors at the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA) finals.

NCATA held its annual event finals championship in Oregon, awarding 15 titles to teams in the acro, pyramid, toss and tumbling events.

Congratulations to Head Coach Keegan Johnson, Assistant Coach Alexis Forbes, and the Converse University athletes:

0: Oasia Moore ’25

1: Mason Turner ’25

2: Lauryn Gammel ’25

3: Jamy Sheridan ’25

4: Hannah Baker ’25

5: Krissa Gaines ’25

7: Emilee-Claire Carter ’25

8: Nia Jackson ’25

9: Noa Ortiz ’25

11: Ashlynn Voorhees ’25

12: Ceanna Brown ’25

13: Josie McDevitt ’23

14: Esha Nagireddi ’25

17: Ayanna Manning ’25

18: Jasmyn Williams ’24

19: Maliah Barrett ’25

20: Tanjae Lugo ’22

21: MacKenzie Leary ’25

22: Estrella Seabolt ’25

23: Rylie Coley ’25

24: Kloey Smith ’22

25: Jessica Holder ’23

27: Dominique Boothe ’22

28: Andie Hubbard ’22

29: Chloe Cleland ’25

31: Paige Smith ’22

32: Abbigayle Haught ’22

34: Aiko Hirata ’22

38: Lydia Redmon ’25

41: Alyssa Loo ’22

51: Karsyn Lucy ’25

Written by Converse University.