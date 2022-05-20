Duncan Park Revitalization Efforts Underway

PAL and the City of Spartanburg, with guidance from a community-based steering committee and the National Park Service, are leading a master planning process for Duncan Park. Feedback and direction from the community will drive the recommendations.

According to City of Spartanburg Parks & Recreation Director Kim Moultrie, “The revitalization of Duncan Park helps us preserve its rich history, while setting a path for diverse passive and active usage for years to come.”

There are two ways that the community can provide feedback:

This survey is open to anyone in Spartanburg County.

Residents of the neighborhoods closest to Duncan Park were invited to drop by CC Woodson from 4-7 pm on Thursday, May 12. There were stations set up for discussion of specific topics like short & long term goals, programming & activities, park design, etc. There will be another community-wide input session in the coming month.

Clarissa Nesbitt, Partnership Manager at PAL, said “We need a lot of community input because those who live in the communities closest to Duncan Park either are or will become daily users of the park. This is a part of their community. We want to be sure they have opportunities to be a part of those initial conversations and give their input on what they would like to see happening in the future of Duncan Park.”

“Local parks are the heartbeat of a community. They help a community stay healthy both mentally and physically. The public workshop allows those most connected to Duncan Park voice their concerns and dreams for the park. Community input is vital to the preservation and growth of Duncan Park so that it remains a recreation asset for both existing and future generations,” said Bill Lane, Landscape Architect with the National Park Service Rivers, Trails & Conservation Assistance Program.

Prepared by PAL.