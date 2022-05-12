Fishing Tournament Reels in Thousands for Environment, Litter Pick-Up Needs

Following a two-year pause, the Greer Centennial Lions Club hosted a successful and record-breaking bass fishing tournament on Lake Robinson – raising more than $13,000.

“We took a chance this year. Coming out of a pandemic we didn’t know what to expect from anglers or sponsors. Both stepped up to support us in a big way. I can’t wait to see this money go to work for our communities,” said Alison Rauch, Greer Centennial Lions Club Event Liaison.

The Lions Club is a volunteer based service organization focused on five areas of service- vision, hunger, diabetes, childhood cancer and the environment. This year’s tournament proceeds benefitted two Upstate organizations with litter pick up needs.

“Litter can be harmful to a community in many ways from the unsightliness of it to how it impacts the economy. Through the efforts of this tournament, Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful will continue changing the minds of those who choose to litter our beautiful area,” said Jamie Nelson, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Director.

Keep OneSpartanburg received $2,000 for trash bags and Greenville County Litter Ends Here received $3,000 for trash grabbers. The club also donated $1,000 to Fishers of Men. Additional funds will be used for future Lions Club donations.

“Through this donation, Litter Ends Here will be better equipped to accomplish our litter-free goals and support volunteers. The Greer Centennial Lions Club is genuinely making a difference, and we are incredibly grateful for their support,” said Summer Gagnon, Litter Prevention Coordinator with Greenville County Litter Ends Here.

The April 9th tournament also brought large bags of bass despite mid 30-degree temperatures at launch and 12 mile per hour winds at weigh in. Nearly 90 anglers from Greenville and Spartanburg Counties fought for top cash prizes.

Big fish – David Mackanich and Thomas Lysyczyn – 6.48 pounds, $1,000 prize

1st place – Brady Thornton and Bobby Thornton – 19.60 pounds, $1,000 prize

2nd place – Randall Eubanks and Roger Gosnell – 14.87 pounds, $500 prize

3rd place – Cole Hunter and Riley Dunn – 13.17 pounds, $400 prize

Written by OneSpartanburg, Inc.