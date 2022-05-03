Enjoy Spring With These May Garden Chores

We may not have had many April showers, but we certainly have May flowers! Get outside and work in the garden; it’s a great way to enjoy a spring day.
Suggested garden chores for May include:
Lawns:
- Do not fertilize fescue and bluegrass lawns.
- Pull crabgrass seedlings before they turn into large plants.
- Broadleaf (non-grass) weeds can be pulled or spot treated with broadleaf herbicide.
- Mow cool season grasses 2 ½ to 3 inches high. Mow frequently enough to remove no more than 1/3 of the blade at a time.
Ornamentals:
- Perennials can still be divided. Keep the new plants well watered for a few weeks.
- It should be safe to plant annual bedding plants after the first week in May. Plant in groups for greatest impact or tuck annuals into vacancies in the perennial bed.
- Prune spring blooming shrubs soon after blossoms fade.
- Nothing perks up a patio or entry like a colorful container garden. Combine something tall, something trailing and some plants for continual color.
- You can create great containers without flowers. Foliage plants will be colorful all summer. A few include elephant ears, caladium, ivy, Heuchera, sweetpotato vine, Setcreasia (purple heart), polka dot plant, Joseph’s coat, croton, artemesia, and grasses.
- Flower and shrubbery beds can be fertilized with a slow release fertilizer.
- If you move house plants outdoors for the summer, wait until nighttime temperatures are above 50°F. Do not place plants in direct sunlight.
Fruits:
- Pick strawberries every day or two, remove and discard berries with gray mold.
- Fruit trees may have set a heavy crop this year. Thin apples, pears and peaches to about 6 inches apart when the fruit is the size of a nickel.
- Begin fungicide sprays, especially on peaches, plums and grapes.
Vegetables:
- Check cabbage family crops for cabbage worms.
- Thin seedlings of early plantings when they have 1 to 2 true leaves (the ones that form after the “seed leaves”).
- Spindly tomato plants can be planted very deep as they will form roots on the buried stem. Dig a shallow trench and gently bend up the top six inches of the plant. Remove leaves that will be below the soil.
- Put in tomato stakes at planting, especially if you buried those stems.
- Soil temperature should be warmed up to at least 65 degrees before planting beans, melons and okra. Use a soil thermometer to ensure good germination.
Other:
- Turn the compost pile. With warmer weather the microorganisms will kick into high gear.
- Insects are essential for pollinating many crops. Honeybees and other pollinators are very vulnerable to insecticides. Sevin dust (carbaryl) is especially toxic to bees.