Hatcher Garden & Woodland Preserve to Host Arts in the Garden on Saturday, May 14th

“Arts in the Garden: A Celebration of the Arts and Nature” will be held at Hatcher Garden & Woodland Preserve, Saturday, May 14, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase local artists, performers and authors in the beautiful setting of the woodland garden. Artists and musicians will be set up on the lawn at the entrance to the garden and throughout the garden paths and rooms.

“Arts in the Garden” is a “friend raiser” for both Hatcher Garden and the Spartanburg arts community. Event organizer, Julia Burnett, is excited by the enthusiasm that local artists and performers have shown for getting back out into the community with this event that offers something for everyone.

“We were all set for ‘Arts in the Garden’ in May of 2020 when everything was shut down due to COVID-19,” Burnett says of an event that she, as an artist, is excited to finally be able to see come to fruition. “It was a huge disappointment to the arts community in Spartanburg when we had to cancel the 2020 event, but we knew that everyone’s health and safety were of paramount importance at that time.”

More than 50 artists are scheduled to be creating and selling their art throughout the day. Exhibits include pottery, ceramics, leatherwork, sculpture, watercolor, photography, jewelry and painting, as well as mixed media.

Authors from Hub City Press will also be available, talking about their books and signing copies. Brock Adams, author of “Ember” and “Apocalypse Yesterday,” and Jill Criswell, author of “The Frozen Sun Saga,” will be at the Hub City table at 10 a.m.; Morgan Thomas, author of the short story collection, “Manywhere,” at 11 a.m.; and Marjy Marj, author of many books including “The Shimmigrant” and “Same Elephants,” at 12 noon.

Guitarist David Denham will be on the Observation Deck from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, Peter Grzan and Chris Frantz will perform from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm., and Fayssoux McLean and Walt Wyatt from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Visit www.hatchergarden.org for more information.