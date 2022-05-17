South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Launches New Licensing and Boat Titling System

View and purchase hunting and fishing licenses, permits and tags.

Apply for lottery hunts.

Register and renew watercraft.

Report turkey harvest through SC Game Check.

Upgrade to a licensing hard card.

Purchase SCDNR gear or make a donation through the Go Outdoors SC Shop.

The new system makes it easier for customers to:

Additionally, the new system brings with it a new multi-functional app. The new GoOutdoorsSC app will allow users to:

Also view and purchase hunting and fishing licenses, permits and tags.

Have online resources like regulations, harvest data, the new SC Public Fishing Access platform at your fingertips.

This app is available in both the Apple and Google Play Store.

Turkey Hunters make sure to delete the previous app and download the GoOutdoorsSC app to report your harvest. The app from last year is no longer functional.