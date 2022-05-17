The Southern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to Fluor Field at the West End, in downtown Greenville, with games beginning Wednesday, May 25, at 3:00 pm.

The double-elimination tournament features eight participating schools – The Citadel, East Tennessee State, Mercer, UNC-Greensboro, Samford, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford!

The first two days of the tournament – Wednesday, May 25th & Thursday, May 26th – feature two games each, while Friday & Saturday feature 4 and 3 games respectively, with the eventual Conference Champion crowned on Sunday May 29th.

The Southern Conference Champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Tournament, with the dream of advancing to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series and a shot at the NCAA National Championship.

Every day of the conference features great entertainment and baseball action perfect for the whole family.

All day passes are available now for just $12 and can be purchased by visiting the official ticketing website. Tickets can also be purchased by visiting the Main Street Box Office at Fluor Field or by calling 864-240-4528.

Prepared by the Greenville Drive.