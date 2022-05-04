Teacher Appreciation Week is This Week!

National Teacher Appreciation Week is a week-long celebration in recognition of teachers and the contributions they make to education and society.

It is held in the first full week of May every year and provides an opportunity for students, parents, community members, and school and district administrators to show their support and appreciation to these hard working individuals.

The National PTA has created a toolkit to help support teachers across the country.

How You Can #ThankATeacher

Get creative! And post how you honor your teachers using #ThankATeacher. National PTA loves seeing all the awesome ways you celebrate the “T” in PTA! It’s never too early or too late to plan with your PTA unit! Check out 5 Ways to Plan for Teacher Appreciation Week from BAND

Email heartfelt letters, cards and messages of appreciation

Create artwork, poems and video messages to celebrate your teachers

Send your teacher a virtual award

On Thursday, May 5, upload a #TBT of you and your favorite teacher and thank them using #ThankATeacher Find more unique ways to virtually celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week on PTAOurChildren.org.