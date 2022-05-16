The Blood Connection Partners With Local Law Enforcement Agencies During National Week of Recognition

In recognition of National Law Enforcement Week, The Blood Connection (TBC) is urging the community to honor local heroes by donating blood.

Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day for their communities, some paying the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect. As an organization whose main mission is also to save lives, TBC thanks those brave men and women for their service.

Because of their line of work, law enforcement officers are likely to find themselves on the receiving end of a blood donation. Greenville Police Officer Tim Harrison needed a blood transfusion after he was shot in the line of duty.

“I was hit with one blast from a shotgun and twelve pellets of buckshot, that broke both bones in my forearm and took off my ring finger. Officers on scene rendered first aid and I was rushed to Greenville Memorial Hospital where I received several units of blood, which played a role in saving my life. Those lifesaving blood products would not have been available, without community blood donors who gave with The Blood Connection.”

Blood donors are vital to having available blood units in an emergency. Since blood donations can only come from other people, TBC is especially grateful to those behind the badge for protecting the lifeblood of TBC. After a year of historically low blood donor turnout, TBC currently has an urgent need for all blood types. TBC has seen some recovery, but not enough to comfortably sustain the local blood supply. The organization must collect 700-800 units of blood daily to maintain hospital needs. In some instances, one trauma case alone can use over 100 units of blood. Law Enforcement Week is a great time for the community to support its local blood center and local law enforcement agencies at the same time. Law enforcement officers help people they have never met; TBC asks the same of blood donors.

In the spirit of saving more lives together, The Blood Connection is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies from May 15-21. As a thank you, donors will receive an exclusive Law Enforcement Week t-shirt (while supplies last). Some agencies have also opted to give $10 per blood donor to a local charity.

Local Blood Drives:

Monday, May 16

City of Wellford Police Department, 2pm-5pm, 127 Syphrit Road, Wellford, SC 29385

Law Enforcement Week – Easley PD, 10:30am-2:30pm, 220 Northwest Main Street, Easley, SC 29306

LE Memorial – Downtown Spartanburg Library, 11am-4pm, 151 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Tuesday, May 17

LE Memorial Week – Greenville, 9am-2pm, 4 McGee Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 2pm-7pm, 305 Camson Road, Anderson, SC 29625

Wednesday, May 18

LE Memorial Week – Pickens County, 9am-2pm, 216 C. David Stone Road, Pickens, SC 29671

Thursday, May 19

LEW Golden Strip, 3pm-8pm, 861 SE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Irmo Police Foundation, 1:30pm-6:30pm, 7507 Eastview Drive, Irmo, SC 29063

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, 9am-2pm, 216 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360

Friday, May 20

Law Enforcement Memorial Week – Landrum Police, 2pm-7pm, 100 N. Shamrock Avenue, Landrum, SC 29356

Saturday, May 21

Law Enforcement Memorial Week – Walmart Greer, 2pm-7pm, 14055 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer, SC 29651

To make an appointment, please visit thebloodconnection.org/LEW. TBC says it is best to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal before donating blood. Donors must be 17 years or older and weigh more than 110 pounds.